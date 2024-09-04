Jamie Foxx to Discuss His ‘Serious Health Scare’ in One-Man Show

Jamie Foxx promises to open up about a”serious health scare” he experienced in his upcoming one-man show “What Had Happened Was.”

Foxx made the announcement on his personal Instagram page on Tuesday while promoting the event.

“WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS” ”: An Evening with Jamie Foxx”

Featuring Jamie Foxx,” Foxx wrote in his caption. “Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration!”

While Foxx still hasn’t shared details about the health issue he plans to discuss, many could presume the actor and comedian will open up about the “medical complication” he experienced in the midst of filming the Netflix flick “Back in Action,” which led to him being hospitalized for three weeks. On April 12, 2023, TMZ reported that Foxx endured a “medical complication,” and in a May 3 follow-up, sources close to Foxx asked fans to “pray for Jamie.”

He later underwent physical rehabilitation, but never addressed what exactly happened. However, in July 2023, he thanked his friends and followers for their support.

“First of all, I wanna say thank you to everyone that’s prayed and sent me messages,” Foxx said at the time. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”