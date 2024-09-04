Jamie Foxx to Discuss His ‘Serious Health Scare’ in One-Man Show

“One More Chance: An Evening With Jamie Foxx” comes over a year after the Oscar-winning actor’s unspecified medical emergency

Jamie Foxx (Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx (Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx promises to open up about a”serious health scare” he experienced in his upcoming one-man show “What Had Happened Was.”

Foxx made the announcement on his personal Instagram page on Tuesday while promoting the event.

“WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS” ”: An Evening with Jamie Foxx”
Featuring Jamie Foxx,” Foxx wrote in his caption. “Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration!”

Jamie Foxx
While Foxx still hasn’t shared details about the health issue he plans to discuss, many could presume the actor and comedian will open up about the “medical complication” he experienced in the midst of filming the Netflix flick “Back in Action,” which led to him being hospitalized for three weeks. On April 12, 2023, TMZ reported that Foxx endured a “medical complication,” and in a May 3 follow-up, sources close to Foxx asked fans to “pray for Jamie.”

He later underwent physical rehabilitation, but never addressed what exactly happened. However, in July 2023, he thanked his friends and followers for their support.

“First of all, I wanna say thank you to everyone that’s prayed and sent me messages,” Foxx said at the time. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

Jamie Foxx (Getty Images)
Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

One response to “Jamie Foxx to Discuss His ‘Serious Health Scare’ in One-Man Show”

  1. Tell the Truth Avatar
    Tell the Truth

    how about he actually tell the truth and own what happened? Everyone in Hollywood knows he got coke laced with fentanyl on accident. He wont tell you that though, wouldn’t want his image ruined, but maybe it could raise awareness on the fentanyl issue

    Reply

