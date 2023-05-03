Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx has spoken out for the first time since being hospitalized three weeks ago, posting to Instagram to share his appreciation for his fans as he deals with an undisclosed “medical complication.”

“Appreciate all the love ! ! ! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote on Wednesday. The actor included emojis indicating praying hands, fire and a fox emoji on the image. His last post prior to Wednesday was made April 5.

It’s been three weeks since Foxx was hospitalized. At the time, he was in the midst of filming in Atlanta for the Netflix film “Back in Action.” TMZ broke April 12 that Foxx suffered a “medical complication,” and a follow-up May 3 report said that sources close to Foxx asked fans to “pray for Jamie.”

Nick Cannon, who will cover for Foxx as a guest host on “Beat Shazam” while he recovers, said Foxx is doing much better, per Entertainment Tonight.

“Man, I’m praying,” Cannon said in an interview with ET. “You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother.”

Foxx’s IG post was received by fans and his celeb supporters alike. Rapper Ludacris, actors Larenz Tate and Mahershala Ali and singer Justine Skye all filled his comment section with warm-hearted emojis and comments.