Nick Cannon will fill in as the host of Fox’s “Beat Shazam” while Jamie Foxx is remains hospitalized after experiencing an undisclosed “medical complication” in April.

“Beat Shazam,” an interactive game show hosted by Foxx and his daughter Corinne, pits two teams against each other as they are tasked with identifying the biggest hit songs of all time. The winning team with the most money banked will then compete against the Shazam app for an opportunity to win $1 million.

“Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting,” the show posted on Instagram. “This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Fox.”

In addition to Cannon, Kelly Osbourne will fill in as a guest DJ.

“Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” the posted concluded.

In his own post to Instagram Wednesday, Foxx said, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

“Beat Shazam” is created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Foxx serve as executive producers.

The series is set to return to Fox on May 23.

Foxx got his start in the business by doing comedy. He was on Fox’s hit show in the ’90s “In Living Color” and years later got his own show, “The Jamie Foxx Show.” Later in his career Foxx won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of singer Ray Charles in the 2005 biographical musical drama “Ray.”