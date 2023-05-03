The Writers Guild of America strike is currently expected to not disrupt AMC Networks’ programming schedule for 2023 and well into 2024, a company spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

The entertainment giant, which operates a cable channel of the same name, siblings IFC, WeTV and Sundance and its AMC+ streaming service, is known for programming including “The Walking Dead” franchise and Anne Rice’s “Interview With the Vampire,” which is in production on it second season, and “The Mayfair Witches.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” will premiere its eighth and final season beginning May 14. New spin-off series “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will air in June followed by “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” led by Norman Reedus, later this year. An untitled “The Walking Dead” spinoff centering on Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Danai Gurira’s Michonne was also announced during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in January, which was expected to air in 2024.

During its Upfront presentation in April, executives revealed that a third untitled Anne Rice series is in development from John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”). We tv also commissioned “Bev is Boss,” a new scripted drama based on the life of prolific career-making manager, Deb Antney, and greenlit “Toya & Reginae,” a new reality series featuring the ex-wife and daughter of hip hop legend Lil Wayne, Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter.

The Writers Guild of America is going on strike for the first time since November 2007 after the group was unable to reach a deal in contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers before Monday’s deadline. Picketing began in New York City and Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The strike involves a long list of concerns that the writers want Hollywood studios to address, from the low pay involved in writing streaming series to reining in “mini-rooms” used to skirt contractual pay practices to addressing the use of artificial intelligence.

For all of TheWrap’s WGA strike coverage, click here.