WE tv is expanding its slate with one new scripted drama and one new reality series. “Toya & Reginae” is a new reality series that centers around rapper Lil Wayne’s ex-wife, Toya Johnson-Rushing, and their daughter, Reginae Carter, while “Bev Is Boss” is a narrative show about music managing mogul Deb Antney. Head of programming Dan McDermott announced the news Tuesday as part of AMC Networks’ upfronts.

Of the two projects, “Toya & Reginae” falls more in line with WE tv’s previously existing slate of unscripted content. The series will showcase the highs and lows of a mother-daughter duo that’s been in the spotlight for years. It promises to give fans a peak behind what they see on social media as it explores their love lives, careers, family dynamics and their “seemingly dysfunctional family.”

“I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last,” Johnson-Rushing said.

Johnson-Rushing and Carter first appeared on “Growing Up Hip Hop,” WE tv’s reality series about the pressures of growing up with a famous parent in the music industry. Since then, Carter has gained a sizable social following. The second-generation rapper has over 7 million followers on Instagram.

“These two dynamic women are audience favorites with compelling and endlessly entertaining journeys to follow, nothing will be off limits as we dig in,” Brett Dismuke, general manager of WE tv and ALLBLK, said. “We’re thankful to Toya and Reginae for sharing a deeper look into their lives, and to eOne and Datari for the continued partnership and support.”

“Toya & Reginae” will premiere in the fall on both WE tv and ALLBLK.

“Bev Is Boss,” is the less expected addition to the network’s growing scripted slate. The eight-episode series, which is expected to debut this summer, will introduce audiences to the world of Bev Anthony, a self-made woman who fought her way into the male-dominated music industry as an entertainment manager. The project is inspired in part by the real experience of Antney, who made a name for herself by breaking the careers of high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj. She is the founder and CEO of Mizay Entertainment and has also appeared on “Growing Up Hip Hop” along with her own rapper son, Waka Flocka Flame.

Antney will serve as executive producer of “Bev Is Boss,” along with Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner via Foxxhole Productions and Nikki Love and Ashley McFarlin via WE tv. Nikaya D. Brown Jones will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Trey Haley is set to direct, and Carl Weber will write the series. Both will also EP.

“Being vulnerable and letting others in isn’t exactly a comfortable place for me,” Antney said. “However, it’s where I needed to go creatively to tell this uniquely personal story. Working with Jamie and his team to bring my story to life has been deeply rewarding on a professional level. ‘Bev is Boss’ pulls back the curtain on my personal journey and invites the world to experience each step along the way.”