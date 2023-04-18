Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe is expanding, with AMC Networks actively developing a potential third series.

The untitled show is set in the world of the Talamasca, a secretive organization featured

in a number of Rice’s novels, dedicated to studying the supernatural world

and keeping mortals safe from its darkest elements.

John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side”) is attached to the project as showrunner and writer.

“The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to Interview and Mayfair is a great sign of

what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” AMC Networks president of entertainment and AMC Studios Dan McDermott said in a statement. “We’re excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice’s works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this

third series is immense.”

In 2020, AMC Networks acquired the rights to an expansive collection of Anne Rice’s works, encompassing 18 titles, including “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” series, which have sold more than 150 million copies worldwide. Oscar and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Rectify”) oversees development for the full Anne Rice collection.

AMC is currently home to Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” and “Mayfair Witches,” which became the top two new series premieres ever on AMC+ and rank among the top 10

cable dramas in the 2022/2023 television season to date in Nielsen live+3 ratings among adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

“Interview with the Vampire,” a contemporary adaptation of Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, is currently in production on its second season in Prague. The series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (with Delainey Hayles taking over the role from Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). The series is executive produced by Johnson, showrunner Rolin Jones and produced by AMC Studios.

Meanwhile, “Mayfair Witches,” which is based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” was recently renewed for a second season, which is set to begin shooting in New Orleans later this year. The series focuses on young neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

In addition to Emmy-nominated Daddario, the series stars Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin, and is executive produced by Johnson and showrunner Esta Spalding and produced by AMC Studios.

The latest project in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe was revealed during AMC Networks’ 2023-2024 upfront presentation at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday.

Additionally, McDermott announced that WE tv has commissioned “Bev is Boss,” a new scripted drama based on the life of prolific career-making manager, Deb Antney, and greenlit “Toya & Reginae,” a new reality series featuring the ex-wife and daughter of hip hop legend Lil Wayne, Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter.