Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx is in recovery after experiencing an undisclosed “medical complication,” on Tuesday, according to a post on Instagram made by his daughter.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corrine Foxx posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Foxx’s daughter didn’t go into details about what led to her father’s medical situation but said, “Due to quick action and great care, he already is on his way to recovery.”

His family didn’t mention the actor was hospitalized but TMZ is reporting the actor was rushed to the hospital and “he’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

TheWrap reached out to Foxx’s reps, but they didn’t immediately reply at the time of this posting.

The 55-year-old got his start in the business by doing comedy. He was on Fox’s hit show in the ’90s “In Living Color” and years later got his own show, “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

Later in his career Foxx won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of singer Ray Charles in the 2005 biographical musical drama “Ray.”