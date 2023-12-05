In his first public speaking appearance following a hospitalization for undisclosed reasons, Jamie Foxx became emotional and revealed that for a period of time he couldn’t walk.

“You know it’s crazy I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk,” Foxx said Monday night at a Critics Choice Association.

Foxx was at the CCA’s Celebration of Cinema and Television Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements to accept the Vanguard Award for his role in “The Burial.” The event was the first time he had appeared in public since April.

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. You know? It’s different. It’s beyond — I wouldn’t wish what went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel,” Foxx said.

“I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light!” Foxx continued, joking. “It was hot in that tunnel! I didn’t know what I was doing. S–t, am I going to the right place? I see the Devil going, ‘C’mon.’”

Earlier this year, Foxx was hospitalized following what his daughter described as a medical complication while working on the film “Back in Action.” The upcoming action comedy comes from director Seth Gordon (“Four Christmases”) and is co-written by Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”). In addition to Foxx, the movie stars Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott and will be released by Netflix.

In July, the A-list star posted to Instagram about his health in his first public statement since the hospitalization. “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I’m coming back,” Foxx said in the video.

He also wrote on the post, “Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through,” and was seen riding on a boat that same month.