Jamie Foxx Sued for 2015 Sexual Assault in NYC Bar

Actor Jamie Foxx was sued on Wednesday for an alleged sexual assault that happened at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015.

According to legal paperwork obtained by TheWrap, the incident happened at Catch NYC at 1 a.m. on August 26, 2015 after the unnamed victim’s friend asked the “Ray” Oscar winner for a photo

The Jane Doe says that an apparently intoxicated Foxx escorted her to secluded section of the bar, and then rubbed her breasts underneath her crop top and stuck his hand down her pants and groped her.

Foxx allegedly said that she looked like “Bring It On” star Gabrielle Union and told her “Wow, you have that super model body” and “You smell so good.”

The bar’s owner Mark Birnbaum and Catch NYC are also named as defendants as the Jane Doe alleges that a security guard who witnessed the assault chose not to intervene.

The lawsuit states that the victim had to seek medical attention after the incident . She is seeking compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation.

The suit against Foxx is one of many filed as New York’s Adult Survivors Act is set to expire. Model Sheila Kennedy also filed suit on Wednesday against Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose for a violent assault she said happened in 1989.

The act provided a one-year-window for victims to file sexual abuse claims that could not otherwise be brought because of the statute of limitations.

Foxx starred in a number of films this year, including the Prime Video legal drama “The Burial” and the Netflix horror comedy “They Cloned Tyrone.” He also provided the voice for a Boston Terrier named Bug in the raunchy Universal comedy “Strays.”

He has served as the host of Fox game show “Beat Shazam” since 2017, but took time off after an undisclosed health scare that left him hospitalized in April.

TheWrap has reached out to Foxx’s reps for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.