Jamie Foxx Says He’s ‘Startin to Feel Like Myself’ in New Health Update

In an update posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Jamie Foxx told fans his recovery is progressing well and that he’s “finally startin to feel like myself.”

He described his recovery from the still-undisclosed medical emergency he experienced earlier this year as “an unexpected dark journey,” but added “I can see the light.” He also thanked fans for their “well wishes and prayers.”

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light,” Foxx wrote. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…”

Foxx has been recovering from that medical condition since April, when he collapsed on set in Atlanta, Georgia. He made his first public statement about the matter in July, explaining that he had stayed quiet in an attempt to keep fans from worrying.

“I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through … I went through something that I thought that I would never, ever go through. And I know a lot of people were waiting or were wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he wrote.