Former Penthouse Model Sues Gun N’ Roses Singer Axl Rose, Claims 1989 Sexual Assault

Sheila Kennedy’s lawyers say they expect “this suit will be an important turning point for the music industry”

Axl Rose at 2022 Stagecoach Festival
Axl Rose at 2022 Stagecoach Festival (CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy sued Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose on Wednesday, accusing the rock singer of sexual assaulting her in 1989 during the height of his band’s career.

The court documents, as obtained by TheWrap, were filed in New York State Supreme Court just before the New York Adult Survivor’s Act, which temporarily waived the usual statute of limitations on prosecuting sexual abuse, is set to expire after Thanksgiving.

The documents allege that “Kennedy has suffered severe emotional, physical, financial and psychological distress” as a result of the incident.

Lawyers for Kennedy said that they expect their client’s “decision to file this suit will be an important turning point for the music industry.”

“Her account is unfortunately all too typical of a culture of violence and sexual misconduct that has been allowed to exist in plain sight for decades,” Dr. Ann Olivarius of McAllister Olivarius said in a statement. “It’s not just individual musicians stepping out of line, but an industrial system of enabling them and then covering up their misconduct and crimes, silencing survivors and normalizing sexual assault. We hope Sheila’s bravery helps other victims find their voice.”

Axl Rose Steve Mnuchin
Read Next
Axl Rose, Steve Mnuchin Get Into Twitter Beef After Guns N' Roses Song Plays at Trump Appearance

According to the suit, Kennedy, 1983’s Penthouse Pet of the Year, was invited back to Rose’s hotel after they met at a nightclub. She went willingly, but balked when she realized he wanted to take part in group sex with another model and his friend, Riki Rachtman, who was then the host of MTV’s “Headbangers Ball.”

“The encounter quickly became not just uncomfortable but disturbing,” the suit stated. It went on to allege that Rose knocked Kennedy to the ground, forcibly dragged her back to the bedroom, tied her hands with pantyhose and raped her. Rose is described as being “in a sexual, volatile rage.”

Kennedy has asked for a jury trial and is seeking “compensatory damages,
pain and suffering, punitive damages, attorney fees, the costs and disbursements of this action.”

Through his attorney, Rose has denied the accusation.

“Simply put, this incident never happened. Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires,” Rose’s lawyer said in a statement provided to ABC.

“Though he doesn’t deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff, and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today. Mr. Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favor.”

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

Neil Portnow (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
Former Grammys CEO Neil Portnow Accused by Instrumentalist of 2018 Rape in Lawsuit

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.