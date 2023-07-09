Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization (Video)

Jamie Foxx has made his first public appearance since his April 2023 hospitalization for undisclosed “medical complications.”

The 55-year-old Oscar-winner was seen smiling and waving at fans on a boat in the Chicago River on Sunday, as seen in footage obtained by TMZ.

Foxx’s hospitalization was first revealed on April 12 by his daughter Corrine Foxx, who posted on social media: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.”

Though the family has not revealed the cause of his hospital stay, his reps fired back at online conspiracy theories it was caused by a COVID vaccine, saying those claims were “completely inaccurate.”

Corrine Foxx also spoke out against doomsaying online rumors in May. “Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks and is recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

Foxx himself first broke his silence in May, writing on social media “Appreciate all the love ! ! ! Feeling blessed,” but has otherwise remained very private about his status, so no doubt folks are breathing a sigh of relief after seeing him out and about, looking well.

See Foxx’s return to the public eye in the video below.