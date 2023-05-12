Jamie Foxx’s daughter on Friday called out media reports, including one headline that said the actor’s love ones are “preparing for the worst” after his recent stroke.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote in an Instagram story. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks and is recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

She thanked fans for their support after the “Ray” Oscar winner was hospitalized following a stroke.

Corinne finished her IG story with the news: “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too.”

On April 12, when he was in Atlanta for the Netflix film “Back in Action,” Foxx suffered a “medical complication,” and a follow-up May 3 report said that sources close to Foxx asked fans to “pray for Jamie.”

Also on May 3, Foxx posted a message on Instagram that read, “Appreciate all the love ! ! ! Feeling blessed.”

Nick Cannon stepped in to host the Fox game show “Beat Shazam” for the actor and comedian while he was hospitalized.