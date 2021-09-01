Photo credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Can Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Break the Labor Day Box Office Curse With a Big Opening?

by | September 1, 2021 @ 10:39 AM

The chaos of the pandemic has led Disney to try something that no studio has attempted before

While holiday weekends from Martin Luther King Day in January to Thanksgiving in November have launched countless box office hits, Labor Day has never been such a launch pad for studios. Studios tend to hold back releasing four-quadrant tentpole films since so many kids are returning to school and many others are hitting the beach one last time. In fact, the record for the largest extended opening weekend on Labor Day weekend is just $30.5 million, held by Rob Zombie’s 2007 remake of “Halloween.”

But thanks to the slate shuffling forced by the pandemic, Disney and Marvel Studios will try to buck that trend this weekend with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The film is expected to pull in roughly $40 million over the four-day holiday weekend — which would break that decade-old record.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

