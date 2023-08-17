Sony Pictures Classics’ Carlos Santana Documentary Sets September Theatrical Release

How’s this for some “Smooth” news?

Sony Pictures Classics and Trafalgar Releasing have announced that “Carlos,” the feature-length documentary film about legendary guitarist and global icon Carlos Santana, will launch with a three-day “premiere event” on September 23, Sunday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 27. The documentary will go wide on Friday, September 29.

The earlier screenings, dubbed “Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere,” will include the documentary plus exclusive introductory content featuring Santana and the film’s director, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez.

“Carlos” premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival, where our reviewer said: “There are profound and powerful anecdotes, such as Santana describing taking a shower and visualizing the shame associated with being a sexual abuse survivor going down the drain, that elevate ‘Carlos’ from the garden-variety music biographical puff pieces produced by record labels and/or available on various streaming platforms.”

Jointly financed by Sony Music Entertainment and Imagine Documentaries, CARLOS is produced by Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes along with Lizz Morhaim and executive produced by Academy Award-winning producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Documentaries. Leopoldo Gout, Ashley Kahn, and Sam Pollard also serve as Producers. Meredith Kaulfers is the Co-Executive Producer for Imagine Documentaries and Michael Vrionis serves as an Executive Producer. Tom Mackay and Richard Story are Executive Producers for Sony Music Entertainment.

Santana formed the Santana Blues Band in 1966 and by 1969 was signed to Columbia Records (who shortened the band’s name to Santana). In 1969 they released their first, self-titled album (which more liberally incorporated jazz and improvised noodling, along with the Latin influences) and played Woodstock in August 1969, raising their profile considerably.

Thirty years later Santana would have another smash with their album “Supernatural.” The album saw the band collaborating with contemporary artists like Rob Thomas, Eagle-Eye Cherry, Lauryn Hill, Dave Matthews and CeeLo Green (along with Eric Clapton). It would produce the inescapable single “Smooth” (with Thomas) and would go on to win nine Grammy Awards, breaking a previously held record by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” “Supernatural” would win Album of the Year and sell an estimated 30 million copies globally. Since then he has released eight more albums including 2021’s “Blessings and Miracles.”

Tickets for “Carlos: The Santana Global Premiere” go on sale on August 24 here.