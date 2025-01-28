Caroline Kennedy Rips ‘Predator’ Cousin RFK: ‘Dangerous and Willfully Misinformed’

Former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy lambasted her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday, saying he is “a predator” who has “gone on to misrepresent, lie and cheat his way through life.”

Caroline Kennedy made the comments about RFK Jr. — who is President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services — in a letter to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Kennedy Jr., Caroline Kennedy said, is “unqualified” to be “in charge of the health of the American people.”

“His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed. These facts alone should be disqualifying,” Caroline Kennedy said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pushed back on the claim he is “anti-vaccine,” and has previously argued for vaccines to be tested with placebo-controlled trials, similar to other medications. Following Trump’s victory in November, Kennedy Jr. said he would not “take away anybody’s vaccines.”

Caroline Kennedy, in her letter, said her cousin has hypocritically vaccinated his own kids while encouraging others to be skeptical of them.

Her son, Jack Schlossberg, shared a video of his mom reading her letter on his X account:

Beyond his heterodox views on health, Caroline Kennedy said her cousin is ill-suited for the job because of his temperament.

“It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because Bobby himself is a predator,” she said.

She added that when RFK Jr. was younger “He enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks…a perverse scene of despair and violence.”

Caroline Kennedy said she admired her cousin for having shaken his drug addiction — RFK Jr. has said he used heroin when he was in college — but that he has replaced it with his need to be an authority figure.

“Today, while he may encourage a younger generation to attend AA meetings, Bobby is addicted to attention and power.”