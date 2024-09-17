‘Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid’ Lands Theatrical Distribution From Greenwich Entertainment

Greenwich Entertainment has acquired select North American distribution rights to “Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid,” directed by Matt Tyrnauer.

The documentary premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and CNN Films will broadcast “Carville” on Oct. 5 on the network. Greenwich will release “Carville” in select theaters across the country starting in New York on Oct. 11 and in Los Angeles Oct. 25, among other cities.

According to the official synopsis, the new documentary, “about famed Democratic political consultant James Carville, chronicles an 18-month period in which Carville spearheaded efforts to persuade President Joe Biden not to run for re-election in 2024.”

Carville famously coined the phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid,” during Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign, and was the subject of another documentary, D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus’ 1993 film “The War Room.”

The documentary portrays the strategist “not only in his political element, but also in his personal life — spending time at his New Orleans home with his wife, Republican strategist Mary Matalin, and traveling across the nation.” It features interviews with Bill Clinton, Al Hunt, Donna Brazile, George Stephanopoulos, Paul Begala, Mandy Grunwald, Rev. Al Sharpton, Mitch Landrieu and Sidney Blumenthal.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Greenwich again and bringing my film to theaters in the weeks leading up to the election. James Carville played a big role in influencing the unprecedented campaign of 2024, and the film captures his bold insurgency to persuade President Biden to step aside,” Tyrnauer said in a statement. (Greenwich had previously released his doc “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.”)

“Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid” was produced by Susan McCue, Ryan Rothmaier, Graham High, Corey Reeser and Tyrnauer. Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with WME on behalf of the filmmakers. CNN Films hold television and SVOD rights for the U.S. and Canada.