CBS Fall Premieres Soar With Multiplatform Viewing, ‘Matlock’ Premiere Reaches 16 Million Viewers

Ratings

Within a week, “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” debut scored 10.6 million viewers and the “Tracker” Season 2 premiere reached 15.7 million viewers

“Rome, in a Day” – As Matty settles into her new role at Jacobson Moore, Olympia and the aptly nicknamed “Team You Three” (Matty, Billy and Sarah) take on a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager whose family claims he’s been wrongly accused of murder. Also, Olympia and Julian disagree on a parenting matter, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Oct. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock”. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Viewership for CBS’ fall premieres soared when accounting for streaming and delayed viewing, with the “Matlock” series premiere reaching nearly 16 million viewers.

After first debuting on Sept. 22, the “Matlock” series premiere reached 15.8 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms within its first 30 days, according to VideoAmp and CBS Research estimates and internal streaming data. (CBS and Nielsen are currently in the midst of an ongoing contract dispute).

When accounting for the two encore airings of “Matlock’s” series premiere, the first episode of the Kathy Bates show scored 22.8

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

