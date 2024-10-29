CBS Fall Premieres Soar With Multiplatform Viewing, ‘Matlock’ Premiere Reaches 16 Million Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Viewership for CBS’ fall premieres soared when accounting for streaming and delayed viewing, with the “Matlock” series premiere reaching nearly 16 million viewers.

After first debuting on Sept. 22, the “Matlock” series premiere reached 15.8 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms within its first 30 days, according to VideoAmp and CBS Research estimates and internal streaming data. (CBS and Nielsen are currently in the midst of an ongoing contract dispute).

When accounting for the two encore airings of “Matlock’s” series premiere, the first episode of the Kathy Bates show scored 22.8