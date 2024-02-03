We’ve officially entered the season of the free-spirited, independent and always unpredictable Aquarius.

Aquarians can be your best friend, but they’ll never be your worst enemy because there’s no one they care that much about – outside of their friends – to whom they’ll give that much extra attention. And that only adds to how aloof they can be sometimes. It’s just that they have a million things on their mind and are trying to make the world a better place, one humanitarian act at a time. Despite how detached they can be, Aquarians are true social butterflies who love to host a good friend gathering or a themed party. However, they are their best self when they are traveling or are on a date by themselves.

They’ll never waver on their passions, or their creativity, which is why their names end up becoming synonymous with what they do and how great they are at it – from Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan or Jillian Michaels.

They’re self-made, self-paid and self-assured, making them an unstoppable force that’s unlike any other zodiac. Aquarius season runs from Jan. 20 to Feb. 18; here’s all the celebs who were born under the zodiac sign.

Evan Peters – Jan. 20

Evan Peters (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters was born on Jan. 20, 1987.

He shares a birthday with Rain Wilson, Blueface, Joey Bada$$, Tom Baker, Stacey Dash and David Lynch.

Geena Davis – Jan. 21

Gena Davis (Getty Images)

“Thelma & Louise” star Geena Davis was born on Jan. 21, 1956.

Jerry Trainor, Billy Ocean and Luke Grimes are her birthday twins.

Sam Cooke – Jan. 22

Sam Cooke (Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Sam Cooke (“A Change Is Gonna Come”) was born on Jan. 22, 1931.

Guy Fieri, Linda Blair, DJ Jazzy Jeff were also born on this day.

Mariska Hargitay – Jan. 23

Mariska Hargitay (Getty Images)

“Law & Order” star Mariska Hargitay was born on Jan. 23, 1964.

XXXTentacion, Richard Dean Anderson and Draya Michele have the same birthday as Hargitay.

Ed Helms – Jan. 24

Ed Helms (Getty Images)

“Family Switch” and “The Office” star Ed Helms was born on Jan. 24, 1974.

There are several people who share Helms’ birthday, including Neil Diamond, Frankie Grande, Matthew Lillard, Daveed Diggs, Jay Versace, Sharon Tate, Kenya Moore, Michael Provost, Kristen Schaal, Tatyana Ali, James Kennedy and Regé-Jean Page.

Ariana DeBose – Jan. 25

Getty Images

Multiple award-winning actress Ariana DeBose (“Hamilton”) was born on Jan 25, 1991.

Alicia Keys, Jenifer Lewis, Dustin Ingram and Tati Gabrielle all have the same birthday as DeBose.

Kirk Franklin – Jan. 26

Kirk Franklin (Getty Images)

Songwriter and choirmaster Kirk Franklin (“Melodies From Heaven”), who has won 19 Grammys, was born on Jan. 25, 1970.

Ellen DeGeneres, Joseph Quinn, Paul Newman, Anita Baker are Franklin’s birthday twins.

Rosamund Pike — Jan. 27

Rosamund Pike (Getty Images)

“Saltburn” and “Gone Girl” star Rosamund Pike was born on Jan. 27, 1979.

Patton Oswalt, Jessica Dime, John Witherspoon, Rah Ali and Alan Cumming were also born on this day.

Big Freedia – Jan. 28

Big Freedia (Getty Images)

Rapper and Bounce performer Big Freedia was born on Jan. 28, 1978.

Elijah Wood, Ariel Winter, J. Cole, Rick Ross, Will Poulter, Nick Carter, Joey Fatone Jr. and Tom Hopper have the same birthday.

Justin Hartley – Jan. 29

Justin Hartley (Getty Images)

“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley was born on Jan. 29, 1977.

Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck, Madison Bailey, Adam Lambert, Charlie Wilson, Heather Graham, ZellSwag and Sara Gilbert blow candles for their birthday on this day as well.

Olivia Colman – Jan. 30

Olivia Colman (Getty Images)

Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA-winning actress Olivia Colman, who stars in “Wonka,” “The Crown” and “The Favourite,” was born on Jan. 30, 1974.

She shares her birthday with Christian Bale, Kid Cudi, Dexter King, Tyla, Wilmer Valderrama, Kirk Frost, Chase Ryan, Khleo Thomas and Miracle Watts.

Kerry Washington – Jan. 31

Actress, producer and director Kerry Washington (“UnPrisoned”) was born on Jan. 31, 1977.

Portia de Rossi, Justin Timberlake and Jonathan Banks were also born on this day.

Julia Garner – Feb. 1

Julia Garner (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The Royal Hotel” and “Ozark” star Julia Garner was born on Feb. 1, 1994.

Langston Hughes, Harry Styles, Ronda Rousey, Lisa Marie Presley, Rick James and Big Boi have the same birthday as Garner.

Shakira – Feb. 2

Shakira receives an award during the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards (Getty Images)

Three-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Shakira (“Hips Don’t Lie”) was born on Feb. 2, 1977.

Tom Blyth, Julia Fox, Tom Smothers, Farrah Fawcett and Southside are her birthday twins.

Nathan Lane – Feb. 3

Getty Images

Three time Tony award-winning actor Nathan Lane (“Dicks”) ws born on Feb. 3, 1956.

Isla Fisher, Daddy Yankee, Sean Kingston, India Love, Warwick Davis and Kelly Sullivan have the same birthday.

Tabitha Brown – Feb. 4

Tabitha Brown (Getty Images)

Social media personality and businesswoman Tabitha Brown was born on Feb. 6, 1979. Hannibal Buress and Cam’ron have the same birthday as her.

Laura Linney – Feb. 5

Getty Images

“Ozark” star Laura Linney was born on Feb. 5, 1964.

Linney shares her birthday with Kevin Gates, Bobby Brown, Darren Criss, Tom Wilkinson, Michael Sheen, Sidney Starr and Tiwa Savage.

Bob Marley – Feb. 6

Bob Marley (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)

Jamaican reggae singer, songwriter and guitarist Bob Marley was born on Feb. 6, 1945.

Charlie Heaton, Tinashe, Crystal Reed, Dominic Sherwood and Rickey Thompson were also born on this day.

Chris Rock – Feb. 7

Chris Rock (Getty Images)

Comedian, actor and filmmaker Chris Rock was born on Feb. 7, 1965.

He has the same birthday as Ashton Kutcher, James Spader, Essence Atkins and Robyn Lively.

Seth Green – Feb. 8

Seth Green (Getty Images)

Actor and filmmaker Seth Green (“Robot Chicken”) was born on Feb. 8, 1974.

James Dean, Anderson Paak, Kathryn Newton, Gary Coleman and Sophie Bennett also blow their birthday candles out on that day.

Joe Pesci – Feb. 9

Joe Pesci (Getty Images)

Actor and musician Joe Pesci was born on Feb. 9, 1943.

Pesci shares his birthday with Michael B. Jordan and Tom Hiddleston.

Yara Shahidi – Feb. 10

Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Actress Yara Shahidi (“Black-Ish”) was born on Feb. 10, 2000.

The actress has the same birthday as Chloë Grace Moretz, Emma Roberts, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Laura Dern, Stephanie Beatriz, Archie Madekwe and Barry Sloane celebrate their birthday on this day as well.

Jennifer Aniston – Feb. 11

Jennifer Aniston (Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston, best known for her role as Rachel in the sitcom “Friends,” was born on Feb. 11, 1969.

Natalie Dormer, Kelly Rowland, Brandy, Taylor Lautner, Khalid, Yung Miami, Meghan James, Sheryl Crow, Burt Reynolds, Alex Jones and Aubrey O’Day share the same birthday.

Christina Ricci – Feb. 12

Christina Ricci (Getty Images)

Emmy-nominated actress Christina Ricci (“Casper”) was born on Feb. 12, 1980.

Rapper Gucci Mane is Ricci’s birthday twin.

Jerry Springer – Feb. 13

Jerry Springer (Getty Images)

Late TV host and former politician Jerry Springer was born on Feb 13, 1944.

He shares his birthday with Sophia Lillis and Jess Hilarious.

Danai Gurira – Feb. 14

Danai Gurira (Getty Images)

Actress Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) was born on Feb. 14, 1978.

Phill Lewis and Simon Pegg were also born on Valentine’s Day.

Chris Farley – Feb. 15

Chris Farley in “Black Sheep” (Getty Images)

Late comedian and actor Chris Farley (“Saturday Night Live”) was born on Feb. 15, 1964.

Alex Borstein, Megan Thee Stallion, Callum Turner, Birdman, Amber Riley, Jane Seymour, Haley Tju, Matt Groening and Lynn Whitfield were born on Feb. 15, too.

Ice-T – Feb. 16

Ice T (Getty Images)

Rapper and actor Ice-T (“Law & Order”) was born on Feb. 16, 1958.

TheWeeknd, Elizabeth Olsen, Janice Dickinson and Lupe Fiasco have the same birthday.

Jeremy Allen White – Feb. 17

Jeremy Allen White (Getty Images)

“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White was born on Feb. 17, 1991.

There are several celebrities who have the same birthday as White, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Sasha Pieterse, Billie Joe Armstrong, Bonnie Wright, Denise Richards, Jim Brown, Larry the Cable Guy, Jason Ritter, Jerry O’Connell and Michael Bay.

Jillian Michaels –Feb. 18

Jillian Michaels (Getty Images)

Fitness expert, nutritionist, media personality, author and businesswoman Jillian Michaels was born on Feb. 18, 1974.

Michaels’ birthday twins are Molly Ringwald, Dr. Dre, John Travolta, Matt Dillon and Juelz Santana.