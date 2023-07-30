Kerry Washington Holds a Mini ‘Scandal’ Reunion to Support the SAG-AFTRA Strike (Photos)

Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young joined their former costar to create signs and take fun pictures

"Scandal" stars, from left, Bellamy Young, Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 8, 2015. (Getty Images)
Kerry Washington joined in on a mini “Scandal” reunion on Friday in New York City in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Washington shared photos on Instagram of herself, Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young creating signs for the picket lines.

“Volunteered with some fellow [SAG-AFTRA] members that I LOVE today,” Washington captioned the photos.

The actors look chummy today, but their characters on the ABC drama — Goldwyn’s Fritz, Washington’s Olivia and Young’s Mellie — were caught in a seasons-long love triangle.

Washington took the opportunity to shout out ways to help those taking part in the work stoppage: “If you want to get involved, there are soooooo many ways to support this labor strike. Help spread our message, volunteer, donate what you can donate to the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, and more! … Any bit helps! We’re in this together.”

SAG-AFTRA joined the picket lines officially on July 14 after weeks of talks with the The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios and streamers, ended with no new contract agreement. A few of the issues most in contention are residual payments, more transparency on streaming viewing numbers and rules around the use of artificial intelligence.

