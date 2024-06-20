They say Geminis have split personalities, but it’s more about not pushing them into their bad side. That’s right, it’s that time for the inquisitive and chatty Geminis.

All of the air signs (Aquarius, Libra and Gemini) have a strong intellectual foundation, but Geminis take it up a notch. It’s not that they are good at everything, but they do possess the ability to fix pretty much any issue, as problem-solving comes easy for them. They are clear-minded and quick-witted. And despite how awesome they are, they tend to worry too much about what other people think of them and they easily become their own toughest critics. But on the flip side, they don’t mind boasting about how absolutely amazing they think they are. And this they usually are as magnificent as they preach to be.

Aside from their issues with self-doubt, Geminis are explorers who love new scenery and new personalities. And while they make for some of the best friends you could ever, you often have to deal with their ghosty ways. One minute they’ll be sending hundreds of text messages about a new place they want to visit in Rome, and the next thing you know, you won’t hear from them for two months. When they return, they’ll fill you in about that cafe spot they frequented during their impromtu Rome getaway.

Gemini season is from May 21 to June 20. Check out all the celebs who rep the zodiac sign.

The Notorious B.I.G. – May 21

Rapper The Notorious B.I.G., also known as “Biggie Smalls,” was born on May 21, 1972.

He shares his birthday with Tom Daley, Mr. T, Tay Zonday, Brandi Maxiell, Hannah Einbinder, Ronald Isley, Keith L. Williams and Balk.

Naomi Campbell – May 22

Model and TV personality Naomie Campbell was born on May 22, 1970.

Her birthday twin is Johnny Gill.

Drew Carey – May 23

Actor and comedian Drew Carey was born May 23, 1958.

Other folks who celebrate their birthday on this day include James Charles, Steve Lacy, Melissa McBride, Joan Collins, Ramona Young, and Richard Ayoade.

Tommy Chong – May 24

Actor and comedian Tommy Chon was born on May 24, 1938.

G-Eazy, Priscilla Presley, Bob Dylan, Briana Howey, Patti LaBelle, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Heavy D, Alfred Molina, John C. Reilly all have the same birthday.

Cillian Murphy – May 25

“Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy was born on May 25, 1976.

Roman Reigns, Mike Myers, Ian, McKellan, Octavia Spencer, Rasheeda, Anne Heche, Jamie Kennedy and Ray Stevenson are his birthday siblings.

Pam Grier – May 26

Iconic actress and model Pam Grier was born on May 26, 1949.

Scott Disick, Lauryn Hill, Helena Boham, Stevie Nicks, Lenny Kravitz, John Wayne, Matt Stone, Miles Davis blow their birthday candles out on this day as well.

Christopher Lee – May 27

“Dracula” star Christpher Lee was born May 27, 1922.

Also born on this day are Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez, Andre 3000, Jadakiss, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jack McBrayer.

Gladys Knight – May 28

Multiple Grammy award-winner Gladys Knight was born on May 28, 1944.

She has the same birthday as Cameron Boyce and Lukas Gage.

Laverne Cox – May 29

Trans actress and activist Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”) was born on May 29, 1972.

Dhar Mann, Mel B, Riley Keough, Rebbie Jackson, LaToya Jackson, Danny Elfman and Bob Hope were also born on this day.

Idina Menzel – May 30

File: Idina Menzel performs onstage at the Apple Store on Dec. 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Singer and actress Idina Menzel was born on May 30, 1971.

CeeLo Green, Remy Ma, Alexxis Lemire, Jonah Hauer-King, Big L, Jared Gilmore and Mark Sheppard have the same birthday as Menzel.

Clint Eastwood – May 31

Iconic actor Clint Eastwood was born on May 31, 1930.

There are several people who have the same birthday as Eastwood, including Brooke Shields, Normani, Azealia Banks, Waka Flocka Flame, Colin Farrell, Michelle Chen, Shekinah Jones, Lea Thompson and Jim Hutton.

Marilyn Monroe – June 1

Marilyn Monroe (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Late and legendary actress Marilyn Monroe was born on June 1, 1926.

Tom Holland, Morgan Freeman, Heidi Klum, Amy Schumer, Andy Griffith and Willow Shields were born on June 1 also.

Jo Koy – June 2

Comedian and actor Jo Koy was born on June 2, 1971.

Awkwafina, Madison Hu, Wentworth Miller, Ethan Slater, Amber Marshall, Wayne Brady, Andy Cohen, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Dominic Cooper, Zachary Quinto and Maree Cheatham,

Anderson Cooper – June 3

Longtime journalist and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was born on June 3, 1967.

Dave East, Michelle Keegan, Josephine Baker all have the same birthday.

Angelina Jolie – June 4

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Angelina Jolie attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975.

Angelina Jolie, Keith David, Quincy Brown, Russell Brand, Bradley Walsh and Al B. Sure! Blow their birthday candles out on this day as well.

Mark Wahlberg – June 5

Actor and former musician Mark Wahlberg was born on June 5, 1971.

Pete Wentz, Joe Gatto, DJ Mustard, Nick Kroll, Kenny G, Jeff Garline and Brian McKnight are his birthday siblings.

Paul Giamatti – June 6

Award-winning actor Paul Giamatti was born on June 6, 1967.

Jason Isaacs and Robert Englund were born on June 6 also.

Prince – June 7

Grammy and Oscar-winning recording artist Prince performs the song “Purple Rain” at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Late and legendary singer, songwriter, producer and instrumentalist Prince was born on June 7, 1958.

Fetty Wap, Iggy Azalea, Swae Lee, Emily Ratajkowski, Liam Neeson, Prince, Tom Jones, Michael Cera, Bill Hader, Allen Iverson, Dean Martin, Mair, Mulroney, Lance Reddick, Karl Urban, Mike Foley and Kym Whitley all have the same birthday.

Joan Rivers – June 8

Comedian, actress and TV host Joan Rivers was born on June 8, 1933.

Kanye West, Torrey Devitto, Nancy Sinatra, Maria Menounos,

Xolo Maridueña – June 9

“Blue Beetle” star Xolo Maridueña was born on June 9, 2001.

He shares his birthday with Johnny Depp, Natalie Portman, Michael J. Fox, Mae Whitman, Tamela Mann, Logan Browning and T.D. Jakes.

Bill Burr – June 10

Comedian, writer and actor Bill Burr was born on June 10, 1968.

Judy Garland, Kate Upton, Finesse 2Tymes, Faith Evans, Elizabeth Hurley and Jonathan Bennett were born on this day as well.

Peter Dinklage – June 11

“Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage was born on June 11, 1969.

Kodak Black, Peter Dinklage, Shia LaBeouf, Gene Wilder, Tems, Hugh Laurie, Jorja Smith, Mehemet “Dr. Oz” Oz, Joshua Jackson,

Adriana Lima – June 12

Longtime Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima was born on June 12, 1981.

She shares his birthday with Anne Frank, Dave Franco, Richard M. Sherman, Lil Duval and Kendra Wilkinson.

Luke James – June 13

“Them: The Scare” star and musician Luke James was born on June 13, 1984.

Chris Evans, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Steve-O, Tim Allen, Rivers Cuomo, Kat Dennings, and Richard Thomas have the same birthday as James.

Donald Trump – June 14

Former “The Apprentice” reality star Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946.

Lucy Hale, Gunna, Arya Starr, Marla Gibbs, Freddie Gibbs and Paul O’Grady celebrate their birthday on June 14 also.

Courteney Cox – June 15

Actress and director Courteney Cox was born on June 15, 1964.

Ice Cube, North West, Neil Patrick Harris, Parker McCollum, Leah Remini and Helen Hunt have the same birthday.

John Cho – June 16

Actor John Cho was born on June 16, 1972.

Tupac, Charlie Bushnell, Laurie Metcalf and Missy Peregrym all have the same birthday.

Venus Williams – June 17

Iconic tennis player Venus Williams was born on June 17, 1980.

Williams shares her birthday with Kendrick Lamar, Venus Williams, Barry Manilow, Jodie Whittaker and Krayzie Bone.

Paul McCartney – June 18

Singer-songwriter and Beatles star Paul McCartney was born on June 18, 1942.

Takeoff, Blake Shelton, Scooter Braun, Willa Holland, O.T. Genasis and Jack Barakat blow their birthday candles out on this day as well.

Zoe Saldaña – June 19

Actress Zoe Saldaña was born on June 19, 1978.

Tommie Lee, Zoe Saldaña and Macklemore are her birthday twins.

Nicole Kidman – June 20

Longtime actress and producer Nicole Kidman was born on June 20, 1967.

Sugarhill Keem, Lionel Richie, Serayah McNeill, John Goodman, Sage The Gemini, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Omeretta the Great, Tika Sumpter all have the same birthday as Kidman.