31 Famous Taurus Celebrities, From George Lopez to Lana Condor

As Taurus closes out, we could never forget the stubborn, boastful and romantic bulls of the zodiac.

They’re cool, calm and collected — at least until you get them riled up. They’re the chattiest sign from the Earth sign group, which also includes Capricorn and Virgo, but that’s because they’re usually sharing the newest or most intriguing information they know or recently learned.

And while they’re no stranger to hard work, Taureans are at their most comfortable when they’re in serene environments, getting pampered or when they’ve gotten in a good nap. Great food and time spent with familiar company is their love language.

Despite how bullheaded Taurus can be, they are one of the most sensual, genuine and loyal signs who typically have long-lasting relationships with friends and partners.

Taurus season runs from April 20 to May 20, here’s the celebrities who rep the sign.

Luther Vandross – April 20

Luther Vandross (Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Luther Vandross was born on April 20, 1951.

Vandross shares his birthday with Shemar Moore, Jessica Lange, Andy Serkis, Carmen Electra, Killer Mike and Stephen Marley.

James McAvoy – April 21

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Split” star James McAvoy was born on April 21, 1979..

His birthday twins are Thomas Doherty, Robbie Amell, Rob Riggle, Lisa Frank, Tony Danza, Andie McDowell, Barbara Park and Toby Stephen.

Sherri Shepherd – April 22

Sherri Shepherd on “Sherri”

Comedian and talk show host Sherri Shepherd was born on April 22, 1967.

Machine Gun Kelly, Amber Heard, Violet McGraw, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jack Nicholson, James Duncan, Marshawn Lynch, Pinkydoll, Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Glen Campbell all have the same birthday as Shepherd.

George Lopez – April 23

George Lopez (Getty Images)

Comedian and actor George Lopez was born on April 23, 1961.

John Cena, Gigi Hadid, William Shakespeare, Shirley Temple, Dev Patel, Valerie Bertinelli and John Oliver were also born on this day.

Kelly Clarkson – April 24

Kelly Clarkson (Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was born on April 24, 1982.

Kehlani, Monaleo, Barbara Streisand, Cedric the Entertainer, Jack Quaid, Shirley MacLaine, Rebecca Mader, Tyson Ritter all have the same birthday as well.

Al Pacino – April 25

Getty Images

Legendary actor Al Pacino was born on April 24, 1940.

He shares his birthday with Daniel Sharman, Jason Lee, Sam Fender, Ella Fitzgerald, Renée Zellweger, Len Goodman, Sara Paxton and Hazel-E.

Jet Li – April 26

Jet Li (Getty Images)

Martial artist and actor Jet Li was born on April 25, 1963.

Channing Tatum, Melania Trump, Kevin James, Jason Earles, Tom Welling, Carol Burnett, Kane, Giancarlo Esposito, Tionne Watkins, Sean Evans are his birthday twins.

Lizzo – April 27

Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, rapper and flutist was born on April 27, 1988.

Others born on this day include William Moseley, Jenna Coleman, and Chrissy Lampkin.

Penélope Cruz Sánchez – April 28

Actress Penélope Cruz Sánchez was born on April 28, 1974.

Jessica Alba, Big Ed, Jay Leno, Ann Margaret, Harry Shum Jr., Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, Harper Lee, Too Short, Bridget Moynahan and Aleisha Allen have the same birthday.

Leslie Jordan – April 29

Getty Images

Late actor, comedian, writer and singer Leslie Jordan was born on April 29, 1955.

He shares his birthday with Jerry Seinfeld, Uma Thurman, Candace Owens, Katherine Langford, Master P, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daniel Day-Lewis, Erica Campbell, Duke Ellington and Tami Terrell.

Kirsten Dunst – April 30

Kirsten Dunst attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival (Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Actress Kirsten Dunst was born on April 30, 1982.

Travis Scott, Gal Gadot, Ana de Armas, John Galecki and Lloyd Banks all have the same birthday as Dunst.

Tim McGraw – May 1

Tim McGraw (Getty Images)

Country music singer and songwriter Tim McGraw was born on May 1, 1967.

Other folks who have the same birthday include Victoria Monet, James Murray, Wes Anderson, Kevin Fredricks and Joanna Lumley.

Dwayne Johnson – May 2

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Former wrestler, and actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was born on May 2, 1972.

David Becham, DCYoungfly, Christine Baranski, Ellie Kemper are his birthday twins.

James Brown – May 3

Getty Images

Iconic late singer and dancer James Brown was born on May 3, 1933.

Rachel Zegler, Desiigner, Bing Crosby, Christina Hendricks, Dule Hill and Damon Dash were also born on this day.

Audrey Hepburn – May 4

Getty

Legendary late actress Audrey Hepburn was born May 4, 1929.

Kimora Lee Simmons, Lance Bass, Nicholas Hamilton, Jackie Jackson, Will Arnett and Alex Lawther all have the same birthday.

Adele – May 5

Singer Adele at the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023 (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Adele was born on May 5

Both Chris Brown and Danielle Fishel were also born on May 5.

George Clooney – May 6

George Clooney attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s “The Albies” on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Award-winning actor George Clooney was born on May 6, 1961.

Angel Reese, Meek Mill, Sadie Sandler and Naomi Scott blow their birthday candles out on this day as well.

J Balvin – May 7

J Balvin (Getty Images)

Reggaerton singer J Balvin was born on May 7, 1985.

MrBeast, Rico Nasty and Thelma Houston were born on this day as well.

Enrique Iglesias – May 8

Enrique Iglesias (Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias was born on May 8, 1975.

Desmond Dennis, Stephen Amell, Matthew Davis, Adam Huber, Melissa Gilbert and Ricky Nelson are his birthday siblings.

Rosario Dawson – May 9

Getty Images

Actress Rosario Dawson was born on May 9, 1979

Billy Joel, Noah Centineo, Desi Banks, Tamia, Ghostface Killah, Audrina Patridge, Amy Hill, John Corbett and Candice Bergen all have the same birthday.

Fred Astaire – May 10

Fred Astaire (Getty Images)

Late dancer and actor Fred Astaire was born on May 10, 1899.

Bono, Kenan Thompson and Gary Owens were born on this day as well.

Lana Condor – May 11

Lana Condor (Getty Images)

Actress Lana Condor was born on May 11, 1997.

She has the same birthday as Angela White, Coi Leray, Cam Newton, Sabrina Carpenter, Cory Monteith, Pam Ferris and Ace Hood.

Katharine Hepburn – May 12

Getty Images

Late actress Katharin Hepburn was born on May 12, 1907.

Tony Hawk, Emilio Estevez, George Carlin, Odeya Rush and Kim Fields blow their birthday candles out on this day as well.

Stephen Colbert – May 13

Getty Images

Pianist, singer, songwriter and record producer Stevie Wonder was born on May 13, 1950.

Robert Pattinson, Pusha T, Dennis Rodman, Baby Tate, Darius Rucker and Stephen Colbert were also born on that day.

Sofia Coppola – May 14

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola was born May 14, 1971.

She has the same birthday as Miranda Cosgrove, Mark Zuckerberg, George Lucas, Cate Blanchett, Sofia Coppola, Woody McClain and Dustin Lynch.

Chazz Palminteri – May 15

Getty Images

Actor Chazz Palminteri was born on May 15, 1952.

Madhuri Dixit, Trinity Inay, Chazz Palminteri, Jasmin Brown, Alexandra Breckenridge and Andy Day are his birthday siblings.

Danny Trejo – May 16

Danny Trejo (Getty Images)

Actor Danny Trejo was born on May 16, 1940.

There are tons of folks who have the same birthday as Trejo, including Megan Fox, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Janet Jackson, Joseph Morgan, Pierce Brosnan, Atticus Mitchell, Tori Spelling, Travis Bennett and Tucker Carlson.

Kandi Burruss – May 17

Kandi Burruss attends the world premiere of Prime Video’s “The Underdoggs” in Culver City (Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Grammy winner and Tony nominee Kandi Burrus was born on May 17, 1976.

Bob Saget, Derek Hough, Karrueche Tran, DJ Akademiks, Ross Butler, Tahj Mowry, Bill Paxton and Trent Reznor celebrate their birthday on May 17 as well.

Tina Fey – May 18

Tina Fey attends the global premiere of “Mean Girls” (Credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

Comedian, writer, producer and actress Tina Fey was born on May 18, 1970.

Teresa Giudice and Kyle Harvey are her birthday twins.

Grace Jones – May 19

Grace Jones (Getty Images)

Singer, songwriter and model Grace Jones was born on May 19, 1948.

JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith, Yo Gotti, Blocboy JB, Kim Zolciak, Rohan Marley, Pete Townsend, Michael Che and Eleanor Tomlinson were also born on this day.

Cher – May 20

Cher (Getty Images)

Singer and actress Cher was born on May 20, 1946.

Josh O’Connor, Busta Rhymes, James Stewart, Tony Goldwyn, Timothy Olyphant share the same birthday as Cher.