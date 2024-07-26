‘Time Bandits’ Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays Who? | Photos

Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits” is meeting a new generation this month, with a TV adaptation on Apple TV+. But there are some familiar elements to it.

The series follows of gang of bandits, traveling through time in an effort to steal as many important (and really just cool) artifacts as they can. But their means of traveling through time and space itself is stolen, meaning they’re also on the run from the Supreme Being.

Here’s everyone you need to know in the “Time Bandits” series.

Kevin Haddock (Kal-El Tuck)

Kevin is the young boy whose bedroom ends up being a bit of a temporal waystation, and who ends up being a hero in the story. He’s played by newcomer Kal-El Tuck, who previously starred in a pair of shorts and one episode of “Andy and the Band.”

Penelope (Lisa Kudrow)

Penelope is the official unofficial leader of the time bandits? It’s hard to say, because she never really will (She tends to go back and forth on wanting the job). She’s played by “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe for the entire run of the NBC sitcom.

Alto (Tadhg Murphy)

Alto is the thespian of the bandits, always adding a dramatic flair to things. He’s played by Irish actor Tadhg Murphy, who you might recognize as Eiríkr Blaze Eye from “The Northman,” alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgard.

Widgit (Roger Jean Nsengiyumva)

Widgit is the keeper of the map for the bandits, navigating them — often poorly — through time. He’s played by Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, who you might recognize as Rog from the 2018 “Tomb Raider” movie or DC Slater from “Armchair Detectives.”

Bittelig (Rune Temte)

Bittelig is a lovable viking, who has a big heart for both his friends and animals. He’s played by Rune Temte, who played Bron-Char in “Captain Marvel” and Ubba in “The Last Kingdom” on Netflix.

Judy (Charlyne Yi)

Judy is quiet, but she’s a key member of the gang. Charlyne Yi plays her, previously playing a character named Jodi in both “This Is 40” and “Knocked Up.” Yi is more of a voice actor though; you might recognize their voice from “Steven Universe” or “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”

Supreme Being (Taika Waititi)

Taika Waititi in "Time Bandits."

The Supreme Being is basically god, in that he literally created and controls everything. He’s played by “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok” star Taika Waititi, who also executive produces on this series.

Pure Evil (Jemaine Clement)

Jermaine Clement in "Time Bandits."

Jemaine Clement executive produces alongside his longtime friend Taika Waititi, and also stars as Pure Evil in the series. The character is, well, a bit self-explanatory. You might recognize Clement as Tomatoa from “Moana” or Vladislav in “What We Do in the Shadows,” or many, many other projects (including the “Avatar” films).

Fianna (Rachel House)

Odds are, you won’t recognize Fianna’s face, considering, well, she’s a demon. But you might recognize her voice. Rachel House plays the creature, after lending her voice to Gramma Tala in “Moana” and, most recently, Woodsy in “Heartbreak High.”

Saffron Haddock (Kiera Thompson)

Saffron is Kevin’s sassy little sister, played by Kiera Thompson. She’s a relative newcomer on the scene, previously starring as Joey Chapman in “DI Ray.”

“Time Bandits” is now streaming on Apple TV+.