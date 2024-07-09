‘Time Bandits’ Trailer: Lisa Kudrow Leads a Gang of Thieves – and Taika Waititi Is Poseidon? – in Apple Series | Video

If you could travel through time, who would you want to meet? Pirates? Neanderthals? Pure Evil? Well, with “Time Bandits,” you’ll meet them all — and Jemaine Clement even plays the latter.

Based on the 1981 Terry Gilliam film of the same name, Apple TV+’s new series sends young Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) on an adventure through time when he discovers that his bedroom is actually a “time egress.” That means that Penelope (Lisa Kudrow) and her gang of bandits can use it as a bit of a waystation while traveling through time to steal major artifacts.

According to Penelope, “nothing is too big for us to steal” — except maybe the Trojan horse. Along with Kevin (though, that’s much to their chagrin) the Time Bandits work together to save his parents, all while stealing the best items they can get their hands on throughout history.

You can watch the first trailer for “Time Bandits” in the video above.

The new 10-episode series is executive produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Clement, who both star in the show as the Supreme Being and Pure Evil, respectively. They are joined as EPs by Iain Morris, and all three share various writing and directing duties.

Morris and Clement also work together as co-showrunners on the series, while Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington also executive produce along with Jane Stanton, who executive produces for Handmade Films.

In addition to Kudrow, Tuck, Waititi and Clement, “Time Bandits” stars Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations With Friends”), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t Know Me”), Rune Temte (“Eddie the Eagle”), Charlyne Yi (“Knocked Up”), Rachel House (“Heartbreak High”), Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane”), James Dryden (“Ready Player One”), Felicity Ward (“The Office” Australia), Francesca Mills (“Harlots”) and Imaan Hadchiti (“Thor: Love and Thunder”).

“Time Bandits” premieres its first two episodes Wednesday, July 24, on Apple TV+.