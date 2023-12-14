Lisa Kudrow Joins Ray Romano in Netflix Comedy ‘No Good Deed’

Lisa Kudrow (“Booksmart”) has joined the cast of Liz Feldman’s upcoming dark comedy, “No Good Deed.” She will join the previously announced Ray Romano in the upcoming eight-episode series on Netflix.

Kudrow will play Lydia, a highly-talented former concert pianist who is married to Romano’s Paul. Lydia, who shares two children with Paul, and isn’t happy with the idea of selling their Los Feliz home, where the family has made delightful memories and unpleasant secrets. Romano’s character is a desperate contractor who is ready to retire from his career and live a life of financial freedom outside the city of Los Angeles.

The series was ordered by the streaming giant in May 2022. Here’s the official description of the series.

“No Good Deed” is a half hour, dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

Feldman will serve as executive producer and showrunner, and will work alongside her fellow executive producers Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum. Christie Smith and Silver Tree will direct the pilot and additional episodes.

Aside of signing on to “No Good Deed,” Emmy award-winning actress star and founder of production company Is or Isn’t Entertainment, will star in Max’s horror-comedy “The Parenting.” She will also appear in the film adaptation of “Time Bandits” for Apple TV+, which is produced, written by and executive produced by Taika Waititi.