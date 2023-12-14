Lisa Kudrow Joins Ray Romano in Netflix Comedy ‘No Good Deed’

The eight-episode dark comedy hails from creator Liz Feldman

Lisa Kudrow (Getty Images)
Lisa Kudrow (“Booksmart”) has joined the cast of Liz Feldman’s upcoming dark comedy, “No Good Deed.” She will join the previously announced Ray Romano in the upcoming eight-episode series on Netflix.

Kudrow will play Lydia, a highly-talented former concert pianist who is married to Romano’s Paul. Lydia, who shares two children with Paul, and isn’t happy with the idea of selling their Los Feliz home, where the family has made delightful memories and unpleasant secrets. Romano’s character is a desperate contractor who is ready to retire from his career and live a life of financial freedom outside the city of Los Angeles.

The series was ordered by the streaming giant in May 2022. Here’s the official description of the series.

No Good Deed” is a half hour, dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

Feldman will serve as executive producer and showrunner, and will work alongside her fellow executive producers Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum. Christie Smith and Silver Tree will direct the pilot and additional episodes.

Aside of signing on to “No Good Deed,” Emmy award-winning actress star and founder of production company Is or Isn’t Entertainment, will star in Max’s horror-comedy “The Parenting.” She will also appear in the film adaptation of “Time Bandits” for Apple TV+, which is produced, written by and executive produced by Taika Waititi.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

