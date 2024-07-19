From mind control to flight to shrinking and growing in size, we’re ranking all the superheroes from “The Boys” universe, with the inclusion of student supes at “Gen V’s” Godolking University, according to who’s the strongest and most powerful.
The massive world of “The Boys” is one fans can’t get enough of. It’s jam-packed with blood, violence and you might even be shocked by a random NSFW shot big ol’ butthole every now and again. What makes the show unique is its ensemble of diverse super-abled beings and the series explores their origins, the goals they want to accomplish and the enemies they want to destroy.
Below we’ve listed the greatest and least powerful supes in order based on the TV series, not the comics. Take a look and have fun learning about all the powers, abilities, kinks and quirks of your favorite supes.
1. Homelander
Let’s be honest, do we even need an explanation? Of course Homelander is No. 1 on the list. He’s the entire reason The Boys are all shaken up. Not only is he extremely with the ability to destroy the entire world, multiple cities at a time, but he’s also not a dimwit, despite his impulsive murders. He’s calculated and borderline heartless, though he saves a sweet spot for his biological son Ryan.
Real name: John Gillman
Powers: laser beam, flight, super strength, x-ray vision, super speed, regenerative healing, enhanced smell and hearing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: breast milk, his ego, the supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: Grown in a secret lab with genetic makeup from Stormfront and Soldier Boy.
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Seven, biological father of Ryan Butcher
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Antony Starr
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
2. Mindstorm (Dead)
Mindstorm takes the No. 2 spot because he was Vought’s Homelander initially before the Superman-like The Seven leader came about and replaced him. Mindstorm is a former member supe group of The Payback, which consisted of Crimson Countess, Swatto, the TNT Twins, Noir and Gunpowder. He has the ability to lock someone into physical imprisonment just with eye contact. Sadly, due to his reclusive nature and the abuse he endured during his time with The Payback, his handle on his massive powers is wavering and it makes him incredibly dangerous and frightening.
Real name: Daniel
Powers: telepathy, mind control, regenerative healing
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Ryan Blakley
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Payback
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
Cause of death: In Season 3, Episode 7 of “The Boys,” Soldier Boy beat Mindstorm to death with his shield.
3. Soldier Boy
Homelander is truly his daddy’s son, even if his father thinks he’s a complete and utter embarrassment. Nevertheless, while Soldier Boy and Homelander have different powers, they’re pretty much neck and neck strength-wise. He’s probably the only supe that can strike fear and sadness in Homelander.
Real name: Benjamin “Ben”
Powers: super strength, regenerative healing, super speed
Weaknesses: supe-killing virus, PTSD from the war, high sound frequencies
Superpower origin: : Compound V creator Dr. Frederick Vought injected Soldier Boy with Compound V during World War II.
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Payback
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Jensen Ackles
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes
4. Billy Butcher
Yep, Billy Butcher is on the list, and why so high up, you ask? Well, first and foremost, he’s already a pretty strong opponent without superpowers, especially since he’s never arriving to a fight without his a strap. But now that he’s jacked up on a mix of Temp V and Compound V, he has powers he’s not even fully aware of, one of which can wipe a person out without Butcher even being conscious. Plus, he’s given Homelander the business in a brawl before, plus he cracked Soldier Boy’s shield. While he’s only got a few months to live due to his brain tumor, Butcher hasn’t rested until he completes his goal of taking down Homelander, which adds passion to his power.
Real name: Billy Butcher
Powers: laser vision, super strength, regenerative healing enhanced smell and hearing, immunity to toxins
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: Rebecca Butcher, Ryan Butcher, animals, innocent beings, his ego and stubbornness, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies
Superpower origin: Temp V and Compound V injections
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Boys, Ryan Butcher’s original guardian/father
TV Series:“The Boys”
Played by: Karl Urban
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
5. Cindy
A wild test subject The Boys found during their Sage Grove Center in Season 3 turned out to be one of the creepiest and strongest supes in the entire universe. With the clench of her fist she can make a person explode and she apparently has a bullet-proof body, allowing her to go unharmed after being shot with a bullet. She escaped from the facility, which means that incident may not the last The Boys see of Cindy.
Real name: Cindy
Powers: super durability, telekinesis, magnetism, super strength, regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: Supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Membership/Associations/Relationships: Vought International test subject
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Ess Hödlmoser
Original “The Boys” comics character? No.
6. Stormfront (Dead)
There’s no one more diabolical of a supe than Stormfront, well, besides Homelander that is. And that’s exactly why the two shipped up in Season 3, but thank goodness he took her out over her incessant goal to start up a neo-nazi regime. She was the very first person to ever be pumped with Compound V, making her the first supe to ever exist.
Real name: Klara Risinger
Powers: Electrokinesis (electrical manipulation), regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: stubbornness, ego, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Payback
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Aya Cash
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes, but the character is a male in the comics.
Cause of death: In Season 3, Episode 2 of “The Boys” Stormfront kills herself on Homelander’s birthday by biting off her own tongue.
7. Victoria Neuman
What makes Victoria Neuman terrifying, aside from her being a blood-bending powerhouse, is that she’s probably the most disciplined, patient and sharp supes. You’ll never know when she’s going to attack, but there’s always a plan she’s mapped out in her head.
Real name: Nadia Khayat
Powers: Blood-bender, regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: Sameer Shah, Zoe Neuman and Stan Edgar, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies
Membership/Associations: Vought’s orphanage Red River Institute, adopted daughter of former Vought International CEO Stan Edgar, mother of supe Zoey Neuman
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Claudia Doumit
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes, but the character is a male in the comics.
8. Marie Moreau
Now, listen — y’all might be tilting your heads in confusion, but let’s not forget that Marie Moreau literally has the ability to stop a person’s heart with little to no effort. Plus, she’s boasts one of the rarest abilities: blood-bending. She can manipulate blood while its still coursing through a person’s veins, which means if she wanted to take out Homelander, she probably could. The only reason she didn’t make the No. 1 spot is because she’s nowhere near as in control of her powers as Homelander, or her fellow blood-bending supe Victoria, is.
Real name: Marie Moreau (no supe name yet)
Powers: blood-bending, regenerative healing,
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: relentless determination to be the best supe there ever was, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies, lack of control
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University
TV Series: “Gen V”
Played by: Jaz Sinclair
Original “The Boys” comics character? No.
9. Queen Maeve
The beloved Queen Maeve is likely one of the strongest supes physically, which is why she’s made the third spot on the list. Even though we aren’t seeing much of here these days, we can’t forget the major impact she made within The Seven. She makes the No. 9 spot because even though she’s nowhere near able to beat Homelander on her own, she’s one of the other supes that’s been able to draw blood from the Seven leader.
Real name: Margaret “Maggie” Shaw
Powers: Massive strength, tactical skills, regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus, her girlfriend Elena
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Membership/Associations: The Seven
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Dominique McElligott
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
10. Tek Knight (Dead)
“The Boys” does a great job of parodying DC and Marvel characters, and that’s the situation with former Payback member Tek Knight, who stands in as a Batman-inspired supe. While Tek Knight has somewhat pivoted to a career in television, he still remains one of the most scary and powerful supes around. Like Homelander (who he thinks he’s tied with in ability), Tek Knight has incredibly enhanced senses that allow him the tell the different between someone’s heart beating because their terrified or excited. To be honest, what makes Tek Knight uniquely creepy is his underground sex dungeon where he lives out his most wild masochistic adventures.
Real name: Robert Vernon
Powers: enhanced senses, regenerative healing, armored suit
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: masochism, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies
Super power origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations: The Payback
TV Series: “Gen V,” “The Boys”
Played by: Derek Wilson
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
Cause of death: In Season 4, Episode 6 Tek Knight’s Butler Elijah strangles him to death.
11. Sam Riordan
They say second-borns come into the world a bit more outgoing than first-borns, and that theory holds up when it comes to Sam Riordan. He’s already incredibly powerful, but he struggles with sudden hallucinations that make people in real life appear as puppets. Sam was once a sweet and timid youth with dreams of freeing all supes from God U’s underground lab The Woods. But now, he’s joined forces with Cate Dunlap and Homelander in their mission to make protect super-abled beings from harm for good.
Real name: Sam Riordan (no supe name yet)
Powers: massive strength, durability, regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: hallucinations, supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Woods (test subject), younger brother of Luke Riordan, Guardians of Godolkin
TV Series: “Gen V,” “The Boys”
Played by: Asa Germann
Original “The Boys” comics character? No.
12. Starlight
Growing up, becoming a member of The Seven was her Starlight’s all-time goal… at least until she learned the Vought-operated superhero was a corrupt league of criminals. Now, she’s on the other side fighting The Seven alongside The Boys. And don’t take her sweet and docile appearance for granted, she will use her super strength to take any enemy down if you her. Just ask Firecracker. Her amazing strength and ability to control electricity makes formidable opponent.
Real name: Annie January
Powers: electrokinesis, photokinesis, flight, regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Seven, The Boys, Hughie Campbell’s girlfriend
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Erin Moriarty
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes
13. Golden Boy (Dead)
Golden Boy was the big man on campus who everyone felt would rival Homelander one day. He was the No. 1 ranked student at Godolkin University, and no one has at the institution has the power to subdue him, especially when lights himself into a fiery rage. Unlike his younger brother Sam, Golden Boy was against Vought’s insidious plans to continue experimentation on God U students and other supes alike.
Real name: Luke Riordan
Powers: pyrokinesis, fire manipulation, flight, super strength, regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: Supe-killing
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Patrick Schwarzenegger
Original “The Boys” comics character? No
Cause of death: In Season 1, Episode 1 of “Gen V,” Luke flew into the air and used his powers to make his body explode
14. Black Noir (Dead)
In the comics, Black Noir is a clone of Homelander who can be used to take at The Seven leader if need be. And while he’s still got some great skills in the show, like super strength and stealth, he’s less powerful than many of the other supes, which is why he’s landed this spot on the list. And for the record, the Black Noir that made this list is the original, not the actor that comes in to play him. In Season 3, Homelander murders the real Black Noir and covers his death up in Season 4 by hiring an actor-supe as a stand-in. The new Noir did give the character the ability to fly.
Real name: Earving
Powers: super strength, agility, stealth, regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: DNA cloning of Homelander
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Payback, The Boys
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Nathan Mitchell
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
Cause of death: In Season 3, Episode 8 of “The Boy,” Homelander punched through his stomach, disemboweling him.
15. Kimiko
There’s no more supe that’s gets down and dirty like Kimiko. Her tight, swift and powerful attacks leave enemies bloodied and defeated, as she can rip through a person’s body like butter. What adds to her calculated and impressive assaults is that her abilities are not only rooted connected to her supe powers but also her time as a member of Shining Light Liberation Army, where she learned how to take down a target quickly and without making any noise.
Real name: Kimiko Miyashiro
Powers: super strength, speed, agility, super durability, enhanced hearing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Membership/Associations/Relationships: Shining Light Liberation Army, The Boys
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Karen Fukuhara
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes, but Kimiko was originally named The Female in the comics.
16. Translucent (Dead)
With a bullet-proof body and the ability to become invisible (if fully nude), former The Seven member slides in as No. 16 on the list. He’s also got super strength and stamina, which can make it nearly impossible for his enemies to beat him.
Real name: Schecht
Powers: invisibility (but only when he’s completely nude), regenerative healing, enhanced hearing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: Clothes, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Seven, father of supe Samuel Schecht
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Alex Hassell
Original “The Boys” comics character? No.
Cause of death: In Season 1, Episode 3 of “The Boys,” Hughie Campbell blows Translucent up with bombs that were placed in his body.
17. A-Train
A-Train was the supe that got us on the supe hate train, as he shared no remorse for murdering Hughie Campbell now-dead girlfriend Robin Ward by accidentally running through her. And that’s what lands him at No. 17 because while he’s got a decent amount of strength, his speed alone packs so much power that he can’t even feel a person’s body if he hits them. Plus, A-Train was able to ward off New Noir and the Deep after they attempted to kill them at their Flat Iron headquarters.
Real name: Reggie Franklin
Powers: incredible speed, agility, stealth, enhanced hearing,
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Seven, ex-boyfriend of Popclaw
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Jessie T. Usher
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
18. Cate Dunlap
Let’s hope that Cate Dunlap is just going through a phase with her teaming up Homelander in his quest to take over the White House. If not, The Boys definitely have an even greater fight on their hands, but they’ll need to avoid Cate’s if they intend on winning. With just slight touch, Cate can mind control anyone and even instruct them to take their own lives if she wants. However, her immense power has limits as her energy is drained when she uses them. While she shares similar abilities with the all-menacing Mindstorm, she hasn’t fully learned how to control her powers.
Real name: Cate Dunlap (no supe name yet)
Powers: mind control, telepathy, regenerative healing
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University, Guardians of Godolkin, Golden Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Andre Anderson’s former lover
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: energy drains when powers are in use, high sound frequencies
TV Series: “Gen V”
Played by: Maddie Phillips
Original “The Boys” comics character? No.
19. Jordan Li
Jordan Li is the second-highest ranked supe student at Godolkin University, and for very good reason. Not only does she pack super strength and the ability to blast energy at enemies, they also possess the ability to change their biological makeup from male to female and vice versa.
Real name: Jordan Li (no supe name yet)
Powers: agility, energy blasts, indestructibility, shape shift between female and males sexes, regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University
TV Series: “Gen V”
Played by: London Thor and Derek Luh
Original “The Boys” comics character? No.
20. The Deep
He’s not the smartest or the most powerful strength-wise but he does have an ability others don’t: he can go into combat on land or under water thanks to his fish-like gills. So don’t get him wrong, he still serves as a strong muscle to have on your team. Plus, if a battle is taken from the streets to the depths of the ocean, he can mind control aquatic beings to fight his enemies.
Real name: Kevin Moskowitz,
Powers: aquatic respiration, strength, agility, stealth, regenerative healing, enhanced hearing, marine life telepathy, mind control over sea life
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships:
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Chace Crawford
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
21. Andre Anderson
Andre Anderson sits at the No. 3 spot on the list of top-ranked supe students at Godolkin University, and for very good reason. Just like his father Polarity, he has the ability to manipulate metal objects and metallic items, including technology, metal combination locks and more, making him a valued member to have on any crimefighting team. In March 2024, Chance Perdomo, who plays Andre, died after a motorcycle accident. In honor of Perdomo, production decided against recasting the character, which means Season 1 of “Gen V” will be the last we see of the supe.
Real name: Andre Anderson (no confirmed supe name)
Powers: magnetism
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University, Cate Dunlap’s lover
TV Series: “Gen V”
Played by: Chance Perdomo
Original “The Boys” comics character? No.
22. Crimson Countess (Dead)
Crimson Countess not the most powerful, but she was one of the establishing members of Vought’s old super group The Payback, so she’s still a good supe to have on your team. She can also still do a lot of damage with her balls of explosive energy.
Real name: no confirmed real name
Powers: explosive balls of energy
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Payback, Soldier Boy’s ex-girlfriend
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Laurie Holden
Original “The Boys” comics character: Yes.
Cause of death: In Season 3, Episode 5, Soldier Boy murders with an energy blast that fries her to death.
23. Naqib (Dead)
Naqib was a “supe terrorist” Homelander created as part of his plan to convince the U.S. government to enlist super-abled beings into the military. He has the power to blow himself. With the power to take out large homes, Naqib can put up an explosive fight.
Real name: Naqib
Powers: self-detonation, super strength, regenerative healing
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships: none
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Krishan Dutt
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes, Naqib is a modernized version of Professor Banzai
Cause of death: In Season 2, Episode 1 of “The Boys,” Black Noir decapitates Naqib
24. Lamplighter
The fiery supe Lamplighter used to be a member of The Seven before he chose retirement and a life overseeing Compound V test subjects at the Vought-operated Sage Grove Center, where he burns failed experiments alive. He lands lower on this list due to him needing a lighter, some source of fire, in order to use his pyrokinetic powers
Real name:
Powers: pyrokinesis, strength, enhanced hearing, agility
Weaknesses/Surrenders to:
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Seven, Sage Grove Center
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Shawn Ashmore
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
25. Firecracker
Firecracker is one of the two new additions to The Boys, though she’s yet to truly show off her super-abled abilities. What we do know is she can make a fiery spark with just a snap of her fingers. The supe told Sister Sage that her true powers comes from her strength. Aside from physical capabilities, does bring her massive social media platform to the table as well as the hold she has on Homelander as his new breastmilk nurser. This means she may be able to subdue or manipulate Homelander by using his PTSD-rooted love for breastmilk against him.
Real name: Misty Tucker Gray
Powers: enhanced hearing, some form of pyrokenesis, super strength, regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies
Superpower origin:
Membership/Associations/Relationships: host of online series “The Truthbomb with Firecracker, The Seven
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Valorie Curry
Original “The Boys” comics character? No.
26. The Mesmerizer/Mesmer
Like his fellow telepath Cate Dunlap, The Mesmerizer possesses the power to hear what others are thinking, and can manipulate people’s memories. He may not have the brawn and agility like other supes, but being able to subdue someone’s mind gives him an edge over the more athletically-enhanced.
Real name: no details on a confirmed real name
Powers: telepathy, mind-control, regenerative healing, heightened senses
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships: no affiliations
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Haley Joel Osment
Original “The Boys” comics character? No.
27. Ryan Butcher
The only reason Homelander’s son, Ryan Butcher, is so low on the list is because he’s just a kid and he’s nowhere near the point of mastering his powers. But again, he’s Homelander’s biological son and that means he possesses all the powers his father does. If trained up right, he could one day outmatch and outdo his father. He’s already shown his ability to protect himself and those if he needs to, he’s just needs more time to sharpen his skills. He’s also the very first natural born supe.
Real name: Ryan Butcher (no supe name yet)
Powers: aser beam, flight, super strength, x-ray vision, super speed, regenerative healing, enhanced smell and hearing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: natural born supe
Membership/Associations/Relationships:
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Cameron Crovetti
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
28. Popclaw (Dead)
She’s not the most formidable foe, but Popclaw can put up a decent enough fight … at least when she’s not abusing Compound V and/or high off heroin. She’s got razor-sharp claws that she can retract if need be and she has an above average amount of strength.
Real name: Charlotte
Powers: strength, retractable claws
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies, drug addiction
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships: Teenage Kix, A-Train’s girlfriend
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Brittany Allen
Original “The Boys” comics? Yes.
Cause of death: In Season 1, Episode 5 of “The Boys,” A-Train murders Popclaw by injecting her with a fatal dose of heroin while she was high on Compound V
29. Little Cricket
Little Cricket’s name defines the powers she has: the ability to shrink and grow in size. She doesn’t necessarily have a massive amount of strength, but she’s swift, and thinks on her toes. Plus she she has a large following online following and can take down even the strongest foes by burrowing inside their bodies.
Real name: Emma Meyer
Powers: shrinking, growing to massive sizes, regenerative healing
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies
Superpower origin: Compound V injection
Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University
TV Series: “Gen V”
Played by: Lizze Broadway
Original “The Boys” comics character? No.
30. Sister Sage
Though Sister Sage’s time as a member of The Seven came and went, she totally brought some value to Vought’s messy team of supes. Rather than brute strength, Sage’s power is all in the head — she’s the smartest person in the world. This means, she’s already 10 steps ahead of any plan The Boys have, which fans saw in Season 4 of “The Boys.” However, while that noggin is her greatest attribute, it’s also her weakness. If her frontal lobe is deeply penetrated she’s turns into a sex crazed, quirky, child-like moron. This means even a human could kill Sage with ease and that’s why she’s lower on the list.
Real name: Jessica Bradley (in the comics)
Powers: the knower of all things, extremely high intelligence and awareness
Weaknesses/Surrenders to:
Superpower origin:
Membership/Associations/Relationships:
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Susan Heyward
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes, the character was partially inspired by the graphic novel’s character Jessica Bradley, who served as a personal assistant to Vought U.S.A. CEO James Stillwell.
31. Webweaver (Dead)
Last but not least is Webweaver. It’s not that he’s completely powerless, he just shows to be of no use because of his addiction to his masochist lifestyle. He has spider-like powers that allow him to shoot webs from his bum.
Real name: Patrick Whitehall
Powers: web generation
Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus
Superpower origin: Compound V
Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Boys informant, Tek Knight’s sex partner
TV Series: “The Boys”
Played by: Dan Mousseau
Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.
Cause of death: in Season 4, Episode 7 of “The Boys,” Homelander tears him a part into two pieces.
