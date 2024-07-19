From mind control to flight to shrinking and growing in size, we’re ranking all the superheroes from “The Boys” universe, with the inclusion of student supes at “Gen V’s” Godolking University, according to who’s the strongest and most powerful.

The massive world of “The Boys” is one fans can’t get enough of. It’s jam-packed with blood, violence and you might even be shocked by a random NSFW shot big ol’ butthole every now and again. What makes the show unique is its ensemble of diverse super-abled beings and the series explores their origins, the goals they want to accomplish and the enemies they want to destroy.

Below we’ve listed the greatest and least powerful supes in order based on the TV series, not the comics. Take a look and have fun learning about all the powers, abilities, kinks and quirks of your favorite supes.

1. Homelander

(Prime Video)

Let’s be honest, do we even need an explanation? Of course Homelander is No. 1 on the list. He’s the entire reason The Boys are all shaken up. Not only is he extremely with the ability to destroy the entire world, multiple cities at a time, but he’s also not a dimwit, despite his impulsive murders. He’s calculated and borderline heartless, though he saves a sweet spot for his biological son Ryan.

Real name: John Gillman

Powers: laser beam, flight, super strength, x-ray vision, super speed, regenerative healing, enhanced smell and hearing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: breast milk, his ego, the supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: Grown in a secret lab with genetic makeup from Stormfront and Soldier Boy.

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Seven, biological father of Ryan Butcher

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Antony Starr

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

2. Mindstorm (Dead)

Ryan Blakley as Mindstorm in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Mindstorm takes the No. 2 spot because he was Vought’s Homelander initially before the Superman-like The Seven leader came about and replaced him. Mindstorm is a former member supe group of The Payback, which consisted of Crimson Countess, Swatto, the TNT Twins, Noir and Gunpowder. He has the ability to lock someone into physical imprisonment just with eye contact. Sadly, due to his reclusive nature and the abuse he endured during his time with The Payback, his handle on his massive powers is wavering and it makes him incredibly dangerous and frightening.

Real name: Daniel

Powers: telepathy, mind control, regenerative healing

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Ryan Blakley

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Payback

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

Cause of death: In Season 3, Episode 7 of “The Boys,” Soldier Boy beat Mindstorm to death with his shield.

3. Soldier Boy

Prime Video

Homelander is truly his daddy’s son, even if his father thinks he’s a complete and utter embarrassment. Nevertheless, while Soldier Boy and Homelander have different powers, they’re pretty much neck and neck strength-wise. He’s probably the only supe that can strike fear and sadness in Homelander.

Real name: Benjamin “Ben”

Powers: super strength, regenerative healing, super speed

Weaknesses: supe-killing virus, PTSD from the war, high sound frequencies

Superpower origin: : Compound V creator Dr. Frederick Vought injected Soldier Boy with Compound V during World War II.

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Payback

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Jensen Ackles

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes

4. Billy Butcher

Billy Butcher in Season 4, Episode 3 of “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Yep, Billy Butcher is on the list, and why so high up, you ask? Well, first and foremost, he’s already a pretty strong opponent without superpowers, especially since he’s never arriving to a fight without his a strap. But now that he’s jacked up on a mix of Temp V and Compound V, he has powers he’s not even fully aware of, one of which can wipe a person out without Butcher even being conscious. Plus, he’s given Homelander the business in a brawl before, plus he cracked Soldier Boy’s shield. While he’s only got a few months to live due to his brain tumor, Butcher hasn’t rested until he completes his goal of taking down Homelander, which adds passion to his power.

Real name: Billy Butcher

Powers: laser vision, super strength, regenerative healing enhanced smell and hearing, immunity to toxins

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: Rebecca Butcher, Ryan Butcher, animals, innocent beings, his ego and stubbornness, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies

Superpower origin: Temp V and Compound V injections

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Boys, Ryan Butcher’s original guardian/father

TV Series:“The Boys”

Played by: Karl Urban

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

5. Cindy

Ess Hödlmoser as Cindy in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

A wild test subject The Boys found during their Sage Grove Center in Season 3 turned out to be one of the creepiest and strongest supes in the entire universe. With the clench of her fist she can make a person explode and she apparently has a bullet-proof body, allowing her to go unharmed after being shot with a bullet. She escaped from the facility, which means that incident may not the last The Boys see of Cindy.

Real name: Cindy

Powers: super durability, telekinesis, magnetism, super strength, regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: Supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Membership/Associations/Relationships: Vought International test subject

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Ess Hödlmoser

Original “The Boys” comics character? No.

6. Stormfront (Dead)

Aya Cash in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

There’s no one more diabolical of a supe than Stormfront, well, besides Homelander that is. And that’s exactly why the two shipped up in Season 3, but thank goodness he took her out over her incessant goal to start up a neo-nazi regime. She was the very first person to ever be pumped with Compound V, making her the first supe to ever exist.

Real name: Klara Risinger

Powers: Electrokinesis (electrical manipulation), regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: stubbornness, ego, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Payback

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Aya Cash

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes, but the character is a male in the comics.

Cause of death: In Season 3, Episode 2 of “The Boys” Stormfront kills herself on Homelander’s birthday by biting off her own tongue.

7. Victoria Neuman

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman (Prime Video)

What makes Victoria Neuman terrifying, aside from her being a blood-bending powerhouse, is that she’s probably the most disciplined, patient and sharp supes. You’ll never know when she’s going to attack, but there’s always a plan she’s mapped out in her head.

Real name: Nadia Khayat

Powers: Blood-bender, regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: Sameer Shah, Zoe Neuman and Stan Edgar, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies

Membership/Associations: Vought’s orphanage Red River Institute, adopted daughter of former Vought International CEO Stan Edgar, mother of supe Zoey Neuman

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Claudia Doumit

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes, but the character is a male in the comics.

8. Marie Moreau

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in “Gen V” Season 1 (Photo credit: Prime Video)

Now, listen — y’all might be tilting your heads in confusion, but let’s not forget that Marie Moreau literally has the ability to stop a person’s heart with little to no effort. Plus, she’s boasts one of the rarest abilities: blood-bending. She can manipulate blood while its still coursing through a person’s veins, which means if she wanted to take out Homelander, she probably could. The only reason she didn’t make the No. 1 spot is because she’s nowhere near as in control of her powers as Homelander, or her fellow blood-bending supe Victoria, is.

Real name: Marie Moreau (no supe name yet)

Powers: blood-bending, regenerative healing,

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: relentless determination to be the best supe there ever was, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies, lack of control

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University

TV Series: “Gen V”

Played by: Jaz Sinclair

Original “The Boys” comics character? No.

9. Queen Maeve

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) “The Boys” Season 3 (Prime Video)

The beloved Queen Maeve is likely one of the strongest supes physically, which is why she’s made the third spot on the list. Even though we aren’t seeing much of here these days, we can’t forget the major impact she made within The Seven. She makes the No. 9 spot because even though she’s nowhere near able to beat Homelander on her own, she’s one of the other supes that’s been able to draw blood from the Seven leader.

Real name: Margaret “Maggie” Shaw

Powers: Massive strength, tactical skills, regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus, her girlfriend Elena

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Membership/Associations: The Seven

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Dominique McElligott

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

10. Tek Knight (Dead)

Derek Wilson as Tek Knight in “Gen V” (Prime Video)

“The Boys” does a great job of parodying DC and Marvel characters, and that’s the situation with former Payback member Tek Knight, who stands in as a Batman-inspired supe. While Tek Knight has somewhat pivoted to a career in television, he still remains one of the most scary and powerful supes around. Like Homelander (who he thinks he’s tied with in ability), Tek Knight has incredibly enhanced senses that allow him the tell the different between someone’s heart beating because their terrified or excited. To be honest, what makes Tek Knight uniquely creepy is his underground sex dungeon where he lives out his most wild masochistic adventures.

Real name: Robert Vernon

Powers: enhanced senses, regenerative healing, armored suit

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: masochism, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies

Super power origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations: The Payback

TV Series: “Gen V,” “The Boys”

Played by: Derek Wilson

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

Cause of death: In Season 4, Episode 6 Tek Knight’s Butler Elijah strangles him to death.

11. Sam Riordan

Asa Germann as Sam in “Gen V” Season 1 (Photo credit: Prime Video)

They say second-borns come into the world a bit more outgoing than first-borns, and that theory holds up when it comes to Sam Riordan. He’s already incredibly powerful, but he struggles with sudden hallucinations that make people in real life appear as puppets. Sam was once a sweet and timid youth with dreams of freeing all supes from God U’s underground lab The Woods. But now, he’s joined forces with Cate Dunlap and Homelander in their mission to make protect super-abled beings from harm for good.

Real name: Sam Riordan (no supe name yet)

Powers: massive strength, durability, regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: hallucinations, supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Woods (test subject), younger brother of Luke Riordan, Guardians of Godolkin

TV Series: “Gen V,” “The Boys”

Played by: Asa Germann

Original “The Boys” comics character? No.

12. Starlight

Erin Moriarty as Starlight/Annie January in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Growing up, becoming a member of The Seven was her Starlight’s all-time goal… at least until she learned the Vought-operated superhero was a corrupt league of criminals. Now, she’s on the other side fighting The Seven alongside The Boys. And don’t take her sweet and docile appearance for granted, she will use her super strength to take any enemy down if you her. Just ask Firecracker. Her amazing strength and ability to control electricity makes formidable opponent.

Real name: Annie January

Powers: electrokinesis, photokinesis, flight, regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Seven, The Boys, Hughie Campbell’s girlfriend

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Erin Moriarty

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes

13. Golden Boy (Dead)

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke/Riordan”Golden Boy” in “Gen V” Season 1 (Photo credit: Prime Video)

Golden Boy was the big man on campus who everyone felt would rival Homelander one day. He was the No. 1 ranked student at Godolkin University, and no one has at the institution has the power to subdue him, especially when lights himself into a fiery rage. Unlike his younger brother Sam, Golden Boy was against Vought’s insidious plans to continue experimentation on God U students and other supes alike.

Real name: Luke Riordan

Powers: pyrokinesis, fire manipulation, flight, super strength, regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: Supe-killing

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Patrick Schwarzenegger

Original “The Boys” comics character? No

Cause of death: In Season 1, Episode 1 of “Gen V,” Luke flew into the air and used his powers to make his body explode

14. Black Noir (Dead)

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir in “The Boys” Season 3 (Prime Video)

In the comics, Black Noir is a clone of Homelander who can be used to take at The Seven leader if need be. And while he’s still got some great skills in the show, like super strength and stealth, he’s less powerful than many of the other supes, which is why he’s landed this spot on the list. And for the record, the Black Noir that made this list is the original, not the actor that comes in to play him. In Season 3, Homelander murders the real Black Noir and covers his death up in Season 4 by hiring an actor-supe as a stand-in. The new Noir did give the character the ability to fly.

Real name: Earving

Powers: super strength, agility, stealth, regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: DNA cloning of Homelander

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Payback, The Boys

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Nathan Mitchell

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

Cause of death: In Season 3, Episode 8 of “The Boy,” Homelander punched through his stomach, disemboweling him.

15. Kimiko

There’s no more supe that’s gets down and dirty like Kimiko. Her tight, swift and powerful attacks leave enemies bloodied and defeated, as she can rip through a person’s body like butter. What adds to her calculated and impressive assaults is that her abilities are not only rooted connected to her supe powers but also her time as a member of Shining Light Liberation Army, where she learned how to take down a target quickly and without making any noise.

Real name: Kimiko Miyashiro

Powers: super strength, speed, agility, super durability, enhanced hearing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Membership/Associations/Relationships: Shining Light Liberation Army, The Boys

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Karen Fukuhara

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes, but Kimiko was originally named The Female in the comics.

16. Translucent (Dead)

Alex Hassell as Translucent in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

With a bullet-proof body and the ability to become invisible (if fully nude), former The Seven member slides in as No. 16 on the list. He’s also got super strength and stamina, which can make it nearly impossible for his enemies to beat him.

Real name: Schecht

Powers: invisibility (but only when he’s completely nude), regenerative healing, enhanced hearing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: Clothes, supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Seven, father of supe Samuel Schecht

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Alex Hassell

Original “The Boys” comics character? No.

Cause of death: In Season 1, Episode 3 of “The Boys,” Hughie Campbell blows Translucent up with bombs that were placed in his body.

17. A-Train

Jessie T. Usher in “The Boys” (Credit: Prime Video)

A-Train was the supe that got us on the supe hate train, as he shared no remorse for murdering Hughie Campbell now-dead girlfriend Robin Ward by accidentally running through her. And that’s what lands him at No. 17 because while he’s got a decent amount of strength, his speed alone packs so much power that he can’t even feel a person’s body if he hits them. Plus, A-Train was able to ward off New Noir and the Deep after they attempted to kill them at their Flat Iron headquarters.

Real name: Reggie Franklin

Powers: incredible speed, agility, stealth, enhanced hearing,

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Seven, ex-boyfriend of Popclaw

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Jessie T. Usher

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

18. Cate Dunlap

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap in “Gen V” Season 1 (Photo credit: Prime Video)

Let’s hope that Cate Dunlap is just going through a phase with her teaming up Homelander in his quest to take over the White House. If not, The Boys definitely have an even greater fight on their hands, but they’ll need to avoid Cate’s if they intend on winning. With just slight touch, Cate can mind control anyone and even instruct them to take their own lives if she wants. However, her immense power has limits as her energy is drained when she uses them. While she shares similar abilities with the all-menacing Mindstorm, she hasn’t fully learned how to control her powers.

Real name: Cate Dunlap (no supe name yet)

Powers: mind control, telepathy, regenerative healing

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University, Guardians of Godolkin, Golden Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Andre Anderson’s former lover

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: energy drains when powers are in use, high sound frequencies

TV Series: “Gen V”

Played by: Maddie Phillips

Original “The Boys” comics character? No.

19. Jordan Li

London Thor and Derek Luh in “Gen V” Season 1 (Photo credit: Prime Video)

Jordan Li is the second-highest ranked supe student at Godolkin University, and for very good reason. Not only does she pack super strength and the ability to blast energy at enemies, they also possess the ability to change their biological makeup from male to female and vice versa.

Real name: Jordan Li (no supe name yet)

Powers: agility, energy blasts, indestructibility, shape shift between female and males sexes, regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University

TV Series: “Gen V”

Played by: London Thor and Derek Luh

Original “The Boys” comics character? No.

20. The Deep

Chace Crawford as The Deep in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

He’s not the smartest or the most powerful strength-wise but he does have an ability others don’t: he can go into combat on land or under water thanks to his fish-like gills. So don’t get him wrong, he still serves as a strong muscle to have on your team. Plus, if a battle is taken from the streets to the depths of the ocean, he can mind control aquatic beings to fight his enemies.

Real name: Kevin Moskowitz,

Powers: aquatic respiration, strength, agility, stealth, regenerative healing, enhanced hearing, marine life telepathy, mind control over sea life

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships:

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Chace Crawford

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

21. Andre Anderson

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson in “Gen V” Season 1

Andre Anderson sits at the No. 3 spot on the list of top-ranked supe students at Godolkin University, and for very good reason. Just like his father Polarity, he has the ability to manipulate metal objects and metallic items, including technology, metal combination locks and more, making him a valued member to have on any crimefighting team. In March 2024, Chance Perdomo, who plays Andre, died after a motorcycle accident. In honor of Perdomo, production decided against recasting the character, which means Season 1 of “Gen V” will be the last we see of the supe.

Real name: Andre Anderson (no confirmed supe name)

Powers: magnetism

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University, Cate Dunlap’s lover

TV Series: “Gen V”

Played by: Chance Perdomo

Original “The Boys” comics character? No.

22. Crimson Countess (Dead)

Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Crimson Countess not the most powerful, but she was one of the establishing members of Vought’s old super group The Payback, so she’s still a good supe to have on your team. She can also still do a lot of damage with her balls of explosive energy.

Real name: no confirmed real name

Powers: explosive balls of energy

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Payback, Soldier Boy’s ex-girlfriend

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Laurie Holden

Original “The Boys” comics character: Yes.

Cause of death: In Season 3, Episode 5, Soldier Boy murders with an energy blast that fries her to death.

23. Naqib (Dead)

Samer Salem as Naqib in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Naqib was a “supe terrorist” Homelander created as part of his plan to convince the U.S. government to enlist super-abled beings into the military. He has the power to blow himself. With the power to take out large homes, Naqib can put up an explosive fight.

Real name: Naqib

Powers: self-detonation, super strength, regenerative healing

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships: none

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Krishan Dutt

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes, Naqib is a modernized version of Professor Banzai

Cause of death: In Season 2, Episode 1 of “The Boys,” Black Noir decapitates Naqib

24. Lamplighter

Shawn Ashmore as Lamplight in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

The fiery supe Lamplighter used to be a member of The Seven before he chose retirement and a life overseeing Compound V test subjects at the Vought-operated Sage Grove Center, where he burns failed experiments alive. He lands lower on this list due to him needing a lighter, some source of fire, in order to use his pyrokinetic powers

Real name:

Powers: pyrokinesis, strength, enhanced hearing, agility

Weaknesses/Surrenders to:

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Seven, Sage Grove Center

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Shawn Ashmore

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

25. Firecracker

Valorie Curry as Firecracker in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Firecracker is one of the two new additions to The Boys, though she’s yet to truly show off her super-abled abilities. What we do know is she can make a fiery spark with just a snap of her fingers. The supe told Sister Sage that her true powers comes from her strength. Aside from physical capabilities, does bring her massive social media platform to the table as well as the hold she has on Homelander as his new breastmilk nurser. This means she may be able to subdue or manipulate Homelander by using his PTSD-rooted love for breastmilk against him.

Real name: Misty Tucker Gray

Powers: enhanced hearing, some form of pyrokenesis, super strength, regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies

Superpower origin:

Membership/Associations/Relationships: host of online series “The Truthbomb with Firecracker, The Seven

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Valorie Curry

Original “The Boys” comics character? No.

26. The Mesmerizer/Mesmer

Haley Joel Osment as Mesmer in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Like his fellow telepath Cate Dunlap, The Mesmerizer possesses the power to hear what others are thinking, and can manipulate people’s memories. He may not have the brawn and agility like other supes, but being able to subdue someone’s mind gives him an edge over the more athletically-enhanced.

Real name: no details on a confirmed real name

Powers: telepathy, mind-control, regenerative healing, heightened senses

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships: no affiliations

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Haley Joel Osment

Original “The Boys” comics character? No.

27. Ryan Butcher

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan Butcher in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

The only reason Homelander’s son, Ryan Butcher, is so low on the list is because he’s just a kid and he’s nowhere near the point of mastering his powers. But again, he’s Homelander’s biological son and that means he possesses all the powers his father does. If trained up right, he could one day outmatch and outdo his father. He’s already shown his ability to protect himself and those if he needs to, he’s just needs more time to sharpen his skills. He’s also the very first natural born supe.

Real name: Ryan Butcher (no supe name yet)

Powers: aser beam, flight, super strength, x-ray vision, super speed, regenerative healing, enhanced smell and hearing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: natural born supe

Membership/Associations/Relationships:

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Cameron Crovetti

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

28. Popclaw (Dead)

Brittany Allen as Popclaw in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

She’s not the most formidable foe, but Popclaw can put up a decent enough fight … at least when she’s not abusing Compound V and/or high off heroin. She’s got razor-sharp claws that she can retract if need be and she has an above average amount of strength.

Real name: Charlotte

Powers: strength, retractable claws

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies, drug addiction

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships: Teenage Kix, A-Train’s girlfriend

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Brittany Allen

Original “The Boys” comics? Yes.

Cause of death: In Season 1, Episode 5 of “The Boys,” A-Train murders Popclaw by injecting her with a fatal dose of heroin while she was high on Compound V

29. Little Cricket

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer in “Gen V” Season 1 (Photo credit: Prime Video)

Little Cricket’s name defines the powers she has: the ability to shrink and grow in size. She doesn’t necessarily have a massive amount of strength, but she’s swift, and thinks on her toes. Plus she she has a large following online following and can take down even the strongest foes by burrowing inside their bodies.

Real name: Emma Meyer

Powers: shrinking, growing to massive sizes, regenerative healing

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: supe-killing virus, high sound frequencies

Superpower origin: Compound V injection

Membership/Associations/Relationships: Godolkin University

TV Series: “Gen V”

Played by: Lizze Broadway

Original “The Boys” comics character? No.

30. Sister Sage

Susan Heyward as Sage in The Boys (Prime Video)

Though Sister Sage’s time as a member of The Seven came and went, she totally brought some value to Vought’s messy team of supes. Rather than brute strength, Sage’s power is all in the head — she’s the smartest person in the world. This means, she’s already 10 steps ahead of any plan The Boys have, which fans saw in Season 4 of “The Boys.” However, while that noggin is her greatest attribute, it’s also her weakness. If her frontal lobe is deeply penetrated she’s turns into a sex crazed, quirky, child-like moron. This means even a human could kill Sage with ease and that’s why she’s lower on the list.

Real name: Jessica Bradley (in the comics)

Powers: the knower of all things, extremely high intelligence and awareness

Weaknesses/Surrenders to:

Superpower origin:

Membership/Associations/Relationships:

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Susan Heyward

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes, the character was partially inspired by the graphic novel’s character Jessica Bradley, who served as a personal assistant to Vought U.S.A. CEO James Stillwell.

31. Webweaver (Dead)

Dan Mousseau as Webweaver in “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Last but not least is Webweaver. It’s not that he’s completely powerless, he just shows to be of no use because of his addiction to his masochist lifestyle. He has spider-like powers that allow him to shoot webs from his bum.

Real name: Patrick Whitehall

Powers: web generation

Weaknesses/Surrenders to: high sound frequencies, supe-killing virus

Superpower origin: Compound V

Membership/Associations/Relationships: The Boys informant, Tek Knight’s sex partner

TV Series: “The Boys”

Played by: Dan Mousseau

Original “The Boys” comics character? Yes.

Cause of death: in Season 4, Episode 7 of “The Boys,” Homelander tears him a part into two pieces.