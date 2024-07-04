‘The Boys’ Boss Says Batman and Spider-Man Inspired Episode 6’s ‘Sex Dungeon’ Scene

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Boys” Season 4, Episode 6.

“The Boys” showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke says iconic DC and Marvel characters Batman and Spider-Man inspired the “sex dungeon” scene in Episode 6 of the popular Prime Video series.

“We just could not resist the idea of … I mean, let’s be honest. Spider-Man going to Batman’s mansion, getting taken down into the Batcave — which is really a sex dungeon,” Kripke told TheWrap in an interview.

Episode 6, titled “Dirty Business,” followed as Hughie (Jack Quaid) went undercover as Webweaver (Dan Mousseau) in order to crash Tek Knight’s (Derek Wilson) “alt-right” cocktail party, where Homelander (Antony Starr) and co. gathered the top one-percent of the country to discuss The Seven’s plot to replace Robert Singer (Robert Singer) with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) as president, once Singer’s voted into the White House. Once inside, Hughie was tasked with setting up listening devices throughout Tek’s tavern.

However, while The Boys knew Webweaver was a close connect of Tek’s, they didn’t know the two were sex buddies on the low, and that one of the reasons Webweaver was attending the party was so he could participate in Tek’s “sidekick” audition process, which involves torture, bodily fluids, whips and chains his underground dungeon.

“Let’s be real, the Batcave is pretty much a sex dungeon. It’s dark, there’s rubber suits everywhere, like, it’s not that much of a reach, frankly,” Kripke said of the Batman-inspired character’s secret lair. “And the idea of Spider-Man being tickled in Batman’s sex dungeon is just … How do you not do that?”

Thankfully, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) were able to save Hughie before Tek cut pleasure holes into him for him, as he blew his cover because he couldn’t tell Tek what his/Webweaver’s “safe word” is after three attempts. The safe word was the name of Emmy award-winning actress Zendaya.

Kripke said writer Anslem Richards penned the episode and chose “Zendaya” as the key because the actress stars as is Peter Parker’s romantic interest Mary Jane in Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” universe.

“[Our writer] Anslem Richards, put in ‘Zendaya’ as the safe word. I think he just dropped it in the draft and it just cracked me up,” Kripke said. “It’s a reference to the real Spider-Man, because it’s the thing he loves most in the world.”

New episodes of “The Boys” stream Thursdays on Prime Video.