“The Boys” is coming to an end at Amazon’s Prime Video with Season 5, which was showrunner Eric Kripke’s plan all along.

Speaking with TheWrap Tuesday, Kripke says he gravitates toward five seasons as a sweet spot for a show’s length because “it just makes sense” to him.

“I like five seasons,” he said. “People have been asking me why that number and I think honestly as a TV writer I was trained on five acts and so it just makes sense to me to stretch out for that long. It gives you enough time to delve into the characters but it’s also not so long that it wears out its welcome.”

Kripke announced the news about Season 5 on his Instagram Tuesday morning through a picture of the final page of Season 4’s finale script.

“‘The Boys’ Season 4 Premiere Week is the perfect time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Which was always my plan, I just had to be cagey about it until I got final permission from @voughtintl. But I’m thrilled to bring this story to a gory, epic, emotional climax. So check out Season 4, premiering THIS THURSDAY, because the end has begun! Hop in for the ride. Which will be bumpy. And probably a little moist.”

Kripke’s preference toward a five-year plan also originally extended to his last hit show: “Supernatural.” The showrunner originally had a sketched plan for the long-running horror series that would wrap with the Season 5 finale “Swan Song,” but by then the show had grown in popularity and he handed the reins off to Sera Gamble to handle the show beginning with Season 6. “Supernatural” ended up running for 15 seasons and concluded in 2020.

The fourth – and now penultimate – season of “The Boys” begins streaming Thursday on Prime Video with three episodes.