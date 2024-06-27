‘The Bear’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Kitchen and Out | Photos

“The Bear” is back for Season 3, and stress levels are arguably higher than ever (if that’s possible). But at least the faces are familiar.
Season 3 of the FX series, which hits Hulu early on Wednesday, June 26, follows Carmy and his friends after the opening night of The Bear in the Season 2 finale. After a few (fairly major) hiccups, the restaurant is up and running, and now just needs to be successful.
But, Carmy also wants to make it excellent, to the point of earning a Michelin star. At least he’ll be surrounded by friends and family?
Here’s who you need to know this season.
Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) — Jeremy Allen White returns as our head chef Carmy Berzatto, and he’s just as stressed out as ever (if not even more). He’s perhaps best known prior to “The Bear” for starring at Lip Gallagher in “Shameless,” also set in Chicago.
Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) — Ayo Edebiri will once again play Sydney, Carmy’s sous chef at The Bear. She had a busy year between seasons, starring in “Bottoms” and lending her voice to Envy in “Inside Out 2.”
Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — Ebon Moss-Bachrach earned his first Emmy for his role on “The Bear,” and he returns in season 3 as Richie. Alongside his work on the show, he also starred in episodes of “Andor” and “Thr Dropout,” and last year landed a movie role in Jennifer Lawrence’s “No Hard Feelings.”
Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) — Tina is the veteran of the kitchen, and she’s given more authority this year. Liza Colón-Zayas plays the character once again, after just starring in John Krasinski’s family film “IF.”
Marcus (Lionel Boyce) — After a beloved solo episode in season two that took him to Copenhagen, Lionel Boyce returns as pastry chef Marcus in season three, fresh off losing his mother on the show. His biggest role prior to “The Bear” was the TV series “Loiter Squad.”
Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto (Abby Elliott) — Now that she’s part owner of The Bear, it seems we’ll be seeing even more of Carmy’s sister Nat this season. “SNL” alum Abby Elliott returns as the character.
Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski (Oliver Platt) — Oliver Platt also returns as Carmy’s Uncle, after giving him and his team the money to get The Bear off the ground. He’s played by “Chicago Med” stalwart Oliver Platt.
Claire (Molly Gordon) — Fans first met Claire, Carmy’s longtime love interest, last season and almost instantly fell in love with her. She’ll return this season in a recurring capacity, played once again by “Theater Camp” star Molly Gordon.
Neil Fak (Matty Matheson) — Matty Matheson was well-known in the culinary scene before “The Bear” came along, so it only makes sense that he both executive produces the show and stars in it. He plays Neil Fak.
Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) — Rounding out the returners is Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim. Alongside Tina, he’s the other longtime vet of the kitchen. He’s appeared in several other recent series, including “Winning Time” and “Unprisoned,” among others.
