‘The Bear’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Kitchen and Out | Photos

“The Bear” is back for Season 3, and stress levels are arguably higher than ever (if that’s possible). But at least the faces are familiar.

Season 3 of the FX series, which hits Hulu early on Wednesday, June 26, follows Carmy and his friends after the opening night of The Bear in the Season 2 finale. After a few (fairly major) hiccups, the restaurant is up and running, and now just needs to be successful.

But, Carmy also wants to make it excellent, to the point of earning a Michelin star. At least he’ll be surrounded by friends and family?

Here’s who you need to know this season.