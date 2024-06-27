‘My Lady Jane’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Lady Jane Grey is one of the more tragic Tudor-era stories, so Prime Video is rewriting things a bit with “My Lady Jane.”

The new series, streaming on Prime, based on the book of the same name, tells the story of Lady Jane Grey, a young woman who suddenly finds herself named Queen of England, after her cousin King Edward suddenly dies and chooses her as his heir. She begrudgingly takes the crown, after being forced into an arranged marriage.

In this story though, there’s an element of fantasy, as there are people in the kingdom known as Ethians, who can transform into animals at will. Those who can’t, known as Verity, have a decidedly split opinion of them, and chaos ensues.

Here’s who you’ll need to be aware of in “My Lady Jane.”