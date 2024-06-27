‘My Lady Jane’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Lady Jane Grey is one of the more tragic Tudor-era stories, so Prime Video is rewriting things a bit with “My Lady Jane.”
The new series, streaming on Prime, based on the book of the same name, tells the story of Lady Jane Grey, a young woman who suddenly finds herself named Queen of England, after her cousin King Edward suddenly dies and chooses her as his heir. She begrudgingly takes the crown, after being forced into an arranged marriage.
In this story though, there’s an element of fantasy, as there are people in the kingdom known as Ethians, who can transform into animals at will. Those who can’t, known as Verity, have a decidedly split opinion of them, and chaos ensues.
Here’s who you’ll need to be aware of in “My Lady Jane.”
Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) — Lady Jane Grey is the hero at the center of the story, who begrudgingly becomes queen. She’s played by Emily Bader, who you might recognize from The CW’s “Charmed” reboot.
Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) — Lord Guildford Dudley is Jane Grey’s husband, and a bit of a scoundrel on the surface. He’s played by Edward Bluemel, who played Hugo in “Killing Eve” and Sean Wiley in “Sex Education.”
Lady Frances Grey (Anna Chancellor) — Lady Frances is Jane’s mother, and you can never quite tell who’s side she’s actually on (beyond her own). Anna Chancellor brings her to life, and many fans might clock her as Amanda Bynes’ almost-stepmother in “What a Girl Wants.” More recently, she starred in Max’s “Pennyworth” as Frances Gaunt.
Lord Dudley (Rob Brydon) — Lord Dudley is Guildford’s father, and of course, after the crown. He’s played by “The Trip” star Rob Brydon, who most recently starred as Sugar Daddy Ken in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” He also played Gryff in 2016’s “The Huntsman: Winter’s War.”
Mary (Kate O’Flynn) — Mary is Edward’s sister, who firmly believes she should rule, and wants to eliminate all the Ethians from the kingdom. She’s played by Kate O’Flynn, who played Alice in “Bridget Jones’s Baby.”
Lord Seymour (Dominic Cooper) — Lord Seymour is Mary’s right hand and, secretly, her lover. You’ll likely recognize him immediately, beause he’s played by Dominic Cooper, who starred as Sky in the “Mamma Mia” movies, Jesse Custer in “Preacher” and a young Howard Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Stan Dudley (Henry Ashton) — Stan is Guildford’s brother, and a bit of a dolt. He’s newer on the scene, previously starring in two episodes of “Outlander” as Sandy Hammond.
King Edward (Jordan Peters) — King Edward is, well, the king, until he mysteriously dies and names his cousin Jane as his heir. He’s played by Jordan Peters, who’s previously starred in “Everything I Know About Love” and “Gangs of London.”
Petunia (Tallulah Greive) — Petunia is King Edward’s dog, before she’s revealed to be an Ethian. She’s played by Tallulah Greive, who you might recognize as Nicholas Galitzine’s sister Gwen in Prime Video’s “Cinderella.” She also played Beatrix in “Boarders.”
Susannah (Máiréad Tyers) — Susannah is Jane’s long-time friend, who is revealed to be an Ethian and goes on the run. She’s played by Máiréad Tyers, who played Auntie Eileen in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast.” She also starred as Jen in Hulu’s series “Extraordinary.”
Bess (Abbie Hern) — Bess is Edward’s other sister, and she’s far less nefarious. She’s played by Abbie Hern, who most recently appeared as Mae in Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2.”
Katherine Grey (Isabella Brownson) — Katherine is Jane’s younger sister, and is played by Isabella Brownson. She most recently starred as Hortense II in “Napoleon.”
Margaret Grey (Robyn Betteridge) — Margaret is Jane’s youngest sister, and unfortunately, easily swayed. Robyn Betteridge plays her, after making brief appearances in the Disney+ “Willow” series, as well as “The Wheel of Time.”
Leave a Reply