‘Fly Me to the Moon’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Helping NASA to the Moon? | Photos

Greg Berlanti’s new film is now in theaters

fly-me-to-the-moon-scarlett-johansson-channing-tatum
Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in "Fly Me to the Moon" (Credit: Sony Pictures)

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are taking fans to the moon in their new film but, as Tatum’s character regularly points out, it takes an army to make it happen. And there are a lot of familiar faces in this particular army.

Dircted by Greg Berlanti, the new film is now in theaters and centers on Apollo 11 mission to put man on the moon. Because of everything going on in the world, plus how long it took to make happen, the White House has recruited a PR expert to drum up public interest in the moon landing once more.

Here are all the major players in the “Fly Me to the Moon” cast.

fly-me-to-the-moon-scarlett-johansson-channing-tatum
Apple Original Films

Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) — Kelly Jones is a PR expert hired by the White House to effectively “sell” the moon landing. She’s played by Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, who also starred in “Her,” “Asteroid City,” and “Lost in Translation.”

Apple

Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) — Cole is NASA’s launch director, and not thrilled about Kelly’s presence. He’s played by “Magic Mike,” “Step Up” and “21 Jump Street” star Channing Tatum.

Apple

Moe Berkus (Woody Harrelson) — Moe is the shady White House man who recruits (and later blackmails) Kelly. He’s played by movie legend Woody Harrelson, who most recently starred in “Suncoast.”

Apple

Henry Smalls (Ray Romano) — Henry is a colleague of Cole’s who works closely with him on making the moon launch happen. He’s played by “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Ice Age” star Ray Romano.

Apple

Lance Vespertine (Jim Rash) — Lance is the director recruited to direct the fake moon landing that Moe demands from Kelly. He’s appeared in multiple series, including “Community” and most recently “Loot,” “Velma” and “Krapopolis.”

Apple

Ruby Martin (Anna Garcia) — Ruby is Kelly’s assistant, who has just a touch more of a conscience than her boss. She’s played by Anna Garcia, who’s appeared in episodes of “The Goldbergs,” “Hacks,” “Superstore” and more.

Apple

Stu Bryce (Donald Elise Watkins) — Stu is an employee at NASA, who works under Cole. He’s appeared in episodes of “Roots,” “MacGyver” and more.

Apple

Don Harper (Noah Robbins) — Don is the NASA employee most often at Stu’s side. You might recognize him as Eugene Felsnick from “Grease Live!” or from “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Apple

Buzz Aldrin (Colin Woodell) — Buzz Aldrin is played in this by Colin Woodell, who fans will most immediately recognize as Buckley Ware from “The Flight Attendant,” or Winston Scott from “The Continental.”

Apple

Neil Armstrong (Nick Dillenburg) — Neil Armstrong also makes an appearance in “Fly Me to the Moon,” played this time by Nick Dillenburg. Dillenburg is best known for playing CO Ryder Blake in “Orange Is the New Black.”

Apple

Michael Collins (Christian Zuber) — There was indeed a third man on the mission to the moon, and his name was Michael Collins. Christian Zuber plays him, coming off appearances in “The Morning Show,” “Shameless” and “Minx.”

