‘Fly Me to the Moon’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Helping NASA to the Moon? | Photos

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are taking fans to the moon in their new film but, as Tatum’s character regularly points out, it takes an army to make it happen. And there are a lot of familiar faces in this particular army.

Dircted by Greg Berlanti, the new film is now in theaters and centers on Apollo 11 mission to put man on the moon. Because of everything going on in the world, plus how long it took to make happen, the White House has recruited a PR expert to drum up public interest in the moon landing once more.

Here are all the major players in the “Fly Me to the Moon” cast.