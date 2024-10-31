Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2024 | Photos

With two Halloweekends this spooky season, celebrities have taken advantage of the extra dress up time.

Some stars’ transformations are uncanny. Halle Bailey stunned in her look as Halle Berry’s iconic Bond girl in “Die Another Day.” Others took transformation to another level, including Janelle Monáe, who shapeshifted into”E.T.”

A couple stars gave fans a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Jennifer Garner celebrated 20 Halloweens for Jenna Rink by dressing up as her rom-com character from “13 Going on 30.” And Luke Wilson reprised his role as Emmett from “Legally Blonde” on “Today” with anchor Savannah Guthrie as Elle Woods.

Keep reading to see the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024.

Halle Bailey as Halle Berry’s Bond Girl

Paris Hilton as Mia Wallace in “Pulp Fiction”

Jennifer Garner as herself in “13 Going on 30”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as “Alice in Wonderland”

Janelle Monáe as “E.T.”

Kerry Washington and Scott Foley as “Challengers”

Ed Sheeran as himself

Alix Earle as the Cheshire Cat

Lizzo as Edward SZAhands

…and as a “Face Card”

Anne Hathaway as “Boo York City”

Victoria Justice as Coraline

Chloe Bailey as Jessica Rabbit

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse as “Phantom of the Opera”

Winnie Harlow as Diana Ross

Amelia Dimoldenberg as Roz from “Monsters Inc.”

Christina Aguilera as “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

Tyla as Halle Berry in “The Flinstones”

Megan Thee Stallion as “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

Savannah Guthrie and Luke Wilson as “Legally Blonde” characters

Liz Gilles as Nicholas Cage in “Long Legs”

Sabrina Carpenter as Sandy from “Grease”

The Chainsmokers as “Ratatouille”