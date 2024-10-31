Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2024 | Photos

With two Halloweekends this spooky season, celebrities have taken advantage of the extra dress up time.
Some stars’ transformations are uncanny. Halle Bailey stunned in her look as Halle Berry’s iconic Bond girl in “Die Another Day.” Others took transformation to another level, including Janelle Monáe, who shapeshifted into”E.T.”
A couple stars gave fans a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Jennifer Garner celebrated 20 Halloweens for Jenna Rink by dressing up as her rom-com character from “13 Going on 30.” And Luke Wilson reprised his role as Emmett from “Legally Blonde” on “Today” with anchor Savannah Guthrie as Elle Woods.
Keep reading to see the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024.
