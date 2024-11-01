Chappell Roan Joins John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim for ‘SNL’ Promo Highlighting ‘Hot to Go’ | Video

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

Chappell Roan joins comedians John Mulaney and Ego Nwodim “Saturday Night Live’s promo, highlighting the pop star’s hit “Hot to Go.”

They took the legendary stage, and with Roan by their side, had to throw in some jokes related to the artist’s catalogue. Roan is slated to perform on the show on Saturday.

“Hi, I’m John Mulaney, and I’m hosting ‘SNL’ this week with musical guest Chappell Roan,” Mulaney said.

“And we won’t tell anyone our secret,” Ego Nwodim said.

“We’ll do sketches,” Mulaney chimed in.

“And I’ll do songs,” Roan said next.

“But we won’t tell anyone our secret,” Nwodim added.

“Because we made a vow to each other never to tell anyone,” they all said together.

In their second take, the group made a gag but a running meme that’s related to one of Roan’s tracks.

“Hi, I’m John Mulaney and I’m hosting ‘SNL’ this week with Chappell Roan,” Mulaney said.

“Oh, my God, we can do the thing,” Nwodim said excitedly.

“What thing?” Mulaney questions.

“You know, ‘I hope she does “Hot to Go,”‘ Nwodim explained of Roan’s 2023 track.

“Just ask her,” Mulaney responded showing his confusion.

“No, that’s not the thing,” Nwodim responded.

“She’s right here,” Mulaney pressed.

Stopping the two from continuing on with further banter, Roan said: “He doesn’t get it, girl. Let’s go.”

Mulaney, an “SNL” alum, will host the sketch comedy series Saturday.