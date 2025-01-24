Charlamagne tha God joked that he will miss Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when President Donald Trump’s mass deportations sends the Bronx-born politician “to Nicaragua” after refusing to attend his inauguration.

“Here is the energy I wanted to see more of on Monday,” Charlamagne, who was guest hosting “The Daily Show” for a special segment, said before production cut to a TikTok video Ocasio-Cortez. In the clip, the congresswoman shared she will not be supporting Trump’s transition back into the White House.

“All the journalists are like, ‘Congresswoman, are you going to the inauguration? Are you going to the inauguration?’ Let me make myself clear: I do not celebrate rapists. So no, I am not going to the inauguration tomorrow,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the video, referring to when Trump was found liable for sexual battery and defamation in the civil case filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll.

“See? Yeah, that’s right. That’s right,” Charlamagne said as the show cut back to him at the desk. “That right there, that is backbone. That is principles. Man, I am going to miss AOC when she is deported to Nicaragua.” (For the record, AOC was born in the Bronx borough of New York City and is of Puerto Rican descent.)

Watch the full “Daily Show” monologue below:

Charlamagne’s “Daily Show” gag is in relation to the chatter surrounding who would and would not be attending Trump’s presidential initiation, and Trump kicking off his sweep of mass deportations across the country on his first day back.

In the days following up to Trump’s inauguration, and particularly during former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, news platforms spotlighted how Democrats and Republicans seemingly played nice despite previous tensions between parties during their respective presidential campaigns.

“What about the Democratic politicians who spent four years calling Trump the new Adolf Hitler, and then started doing stuff like this?” Charlamagne said. Production then pivoted to images of former President Joe Biden warmly welcoming Trump into the White House and a viral clip of Trump and former President Barack sharing a chuckle during Carter’s funeral.

“I am sorry, if you tell us someone is Hitler, you at least have to act like he is Hitler,” Charlamagne said.

Watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video above.