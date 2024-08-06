Charles Barkley Cancels Retirement, Commits to TNT Sports for ‘Years to Come’

“Inside the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley is canceling his retirement plans to continue contributing to TNT Sports’ coverage for “years to come.”

“I love my TNT Sports family. My #1 priority has been and always will be our people and keeping everyone together for as long as possible. We have the most amazing people, and they are the best at what they do,” he said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them both on the shows we currently have and new ones we develop together in the future. This is the only place for me.”

The reversal comes after the host, who previously signed a 10-year agreement with the network in 2022, said in June that the 2024-25 season would be his last and that he didn’t plan to join any other network in the event that Warner Bros. Discovery lost the media rights to the NBA. It also comes as Barkley enters his 25th year with the company.

Warner Bros. Discovery filed paperwork to match Amazon’s $1.8 billion per year package, but the proposal was ultimately rejected by the league. Instead, the NBA opted to move forward with 11-year agreements with the tech giant, NBCUniversal, and Disney, which begin in the 2025-26 season and are reportedly worth a collective $76 billion.

In response, the media giant has filed a lawsuit against the NBA, alleging breach of contract for not allowing the company to exercise its matching rights. NBA spokesman Mike Bass previously told TheWrap that WBD’s claims are “without merit” and that its lawyers would respond.

“Clearly the NBA wanted to break up with us from the beginning. I’m not sure TNT ever had a chance. TNT matched the money, but the league knows Amazon and these tech companies are the only ones willing to pay for the rights when they double in the future. The NBA didn’t want to piss them off,” Barkley said following the decision. “It’s a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans. It just sucks.”

While Warner has lost the NBA, it still has the rights to NASCAR, the NHL, MLB and March Madness college basketball, and it recently acquired the U.S. rights to the French Open tennis tournament starting in 2025. WBD also struck a licensing agreement with ESPN for the College Football Playoff.

“I’ve been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about,” Barkley’s statement on Monday concluded. “I appreciate them and all of my colleagues for their continued support, and most importantly our fans. I’m going to give my all as we keep them entertained for years to come.”

Barkley is a five-time Emmy Award winner for outstanding sports personality — including this past year. He and “Inside the NBA” have been the recipients of many acknowledgements over the years, including induction in several Halls of Fame.

He first joined the show in 2000, co-hosting alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. In total, “Inside the NBA” has won 19 Sports Emmys, including three in 2024 for Outstanding Studio Show − Limited Run, Outstanding Studio Analyst for Barkley, and Outstanding Studio Host for Johnson.

“Charles is one of the best and most beloved sportscasters in the history of television. I know I speak for all the members of the TNT Sports family when I say we are incredibly thrilled to share this mutual commitment to continue showcasing Charles’ one-of-a-kind talents and entertain fans well into the future,” TNT Sports chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser added. “We continue to add to the breadth and depth of our sports portfolio — including new properties in the College Football Playoffs, Roland-Garros, NASCAR, BIG EAST college basketball, Mountain West football, among others – and it’s fantastic to have Charles for this journey as we develop new content ideas and shows for our fans.”