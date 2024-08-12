Charles R. Cross, Kurt Cobain Biographer and Revered Chronicler of Seattle Music Scene, Dies at 67

Charles R. Cross, an instrumental figure in the Seattle music scene who wrote the definitive 2001 biography of Kurt Cobain, “Heavier than Heaven,” has died at age 67, his family confirmed on Sunday night.

“We are sorry to share that Charles Cross has passed. He died peacefully of natural causes in his sleep on August 9, 2024. We are all grief-stricken and trying to get through this difficult process of dealing with the next steps,” his family said in a statement shared with the media.

Nancy Wilson of Heart wrote on Facebook, “Whadda one-of-a-kind guy. His passion and purpose was to make it his life’s work to celebrate and chronicle the beautiful global renaissance that started with our local Seattle music scene.”

She noted on Facebook that Cross was “never salacious, never invasive” in his 2012 biography, “Kicking & Dreaming: A Story of Heart, Soul, and Rock & Roll.” Cross also wrote biographies of another Seattle icon, Jimi Hendrix, as well as Led Zeppelin.

Cross served as editor of the influential Seattle music monthly “The Rocket,” from 1986 through 2000, just as bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden and Mudhoney were poised to explode on the national stage.

As he said in a recent video about the digitization of all 300 issues of “The Rocket,” When you look back on the history of the paper, we’re the first people to cover Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam.” He also mentioned that Cobain — in a now-famous listing looking for a drummer— was one of the many musicians who advertised in the magazine’s classified ads.

On a personal note, he was also a friend and mentor of mine, who gave me one of my entertainment journalism gigs at The Rocket. I last spoke with him on the phone a year ago when he generously shared his insight for TheWrap’s story about suicide prevention in Hollywood. As an expert on the Seattle music scene, he was also, sadly, an authority on the subject, and frequently gave lectures on suicide prevention.

Served as editor of the University of Washington’s Daily in 1979, where he worked with future “Rocket” editor and collaborator John Keister of “Almost Live!” fame.

He also founded the Bruce Springsteen fanzine “Backstreets,” selections of which were published in 1989 as “Springsteen: the Man and His Music.”

The Seattle music community mourned Cross’ unexpected death. No Depression co-founder Grant Alden recalled how. Cross gave him a “ringside seat to the grunge circus” and how his industry connections helped Alden create the roots music journal. He also noted Cross’ generosity after selling “The Rocket.”

“Some years later a check arrived. I was no longer desperately broke and in debt because ND actually took off, but it was still a welcome kindness. He didn’t have to do that. I know how capitalism works,” wrote Alden.

Pacific Northwest Archives founder Karl Braun wrote on Facebook, “[He] probably knew more about Seattle music than anyone on earth … he was in progress on his memoir/autobiography which he told me would have many additional stories that had not made their way into any of his previous works.”

Cross had previously described the book as “a little bit about my life and a little bit about Seattle music history.”

He also wrote for The Seattle Times, Rolling Stone, Spin, Esquire, Playboy, the Los Angeles Times and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

He is survived by his son, Ashland.

