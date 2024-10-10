Chelsea Handler Returns to E! to Host the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler is heading back to E! as she’s returning to host the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 12.

“Returning for the third year to host the Critics Choice Awards has been made even sweeter knowing it will now air on E!,” Handler said in a Thursday statement. “I feel like I’m returning to my birthplace.”

Handler previously hosted “Chelsea Lately” for seven seasons from 2007-2014 on the network, in addition to three seasons of scripted spinoff “After Lately” from 2011-13 and a single season of “The Chelsea Handler Show” in 2006.

“We’re thrilled to be working with E! to present our landmark 30th annual Critics Choice Awards,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “With the incredible Chelsea Handler returning as our host, we know this special 30th anniversary show is going to be our biggest and best show yet, and we couldn’t be more excited to be airing the show live on E! and available to stream on Peacock next day.”

TV nominations for this year’s Critics Choice Awards will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 5, while film nominations will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 12. The committee for the awards will begin deliberations on Nov. 11.

“E!’s longstanding tradition being part of many of Hollywood’s biggest nights celebrating achievements across all of pop culture makes it the perfect home for the Critics Choice Awards,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of Live Events and Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, added. “With Chelsea returning to E! as host of the telecast, this awards show will be one of the most anticipated events of the season, and we look forward to partnering with the CCA in honoring Hollywood’s biggest stars across film and television.”

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The ceremony airs Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, on E! at 7 p.m. EST and will be available to watch the next day on Peacock. There will also be a one-hour red carpet pre-show.