Chelsea Handler Returning to Host This Year’s Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler has been tapped to host the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.

“I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year, as last year was one of the most fun nights I’ve had,” the comedian, author, and talk-show host said. “There is no greater reward than making fun of actors and then getting drunk with them afterward. It’s an honor.”

In a press release, the association stated, “Chelsea Handler is a six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. Handler is currently on her 2023 stand-up tour, Little Big Bitch.”

The awards, which are given by Critics Choice Association (CCA) and honor achievements in film and television, will air on Sunday, January 14, live on the CW network. The nominees will be announced on December 5 (for television) and December 13 (for films).

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler join us once again to host the Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “After having her as our host last year, we couldn’t wait to have her back up on the stage again.”

The Critic Choice Awards, with a voting body of about 500 journalists, is an unerring prognosticator of the Oscar race, with frequent overlaps in nominees and winners. Last year, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won the top prize, its first major industry victory on the road to an eventual Best Picture win.