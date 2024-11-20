Cher Says Gregg Allman Broke Things Off via Handwritten Note for Working With Ex-Husband Sonny Bono

Cher’s memoir is full of details about her personal life, including her marriages to both Sony Bono and Gregg Allman.

In an excerpt from “Cher: The Memoir, Part 1” published by People, the Goddess of Pop wrote that Allman once ended their relationship with a handwritten note — all because she went back to work on the new “Sonny & Cher” show with her ex-husband, Sonny.

Allman and Cher married days after the singer’s divorce from Bono was finalized. She then found out she was pregnant with their child, Elijah Blue, just before the show aired in 1976. Apparently, the Allman Brothers Band musician didn’t believe she was actually pregnant and was more concerned with his belief that tabloids and papers were “creating a juicy new love triangle” between the trio.

Cher writes that she found a note from Allman that read, “I have two choices — go back to Macon and be heartbroken and lonely, or stay here and be made a fool of, the latter of which I just can’t do because I’m a man, and a damn good one.” She filed to end their marriage nine days after it happened, but the two eventually reconciled and were married until 1979.

In an interview with the New York Times published on Monday, Cher also said Bono stole money from her while they were married. “He took all my money,” she explained. “I just thought, We’re husband and wife. Half the things are his, half the things are mine. It didn’t occur to me that there was another way.”

The musical duo were well-known for their television series, but Cher has said that behind-the-scenes, their relationship was sometimes more akin to parent and child. Cher, who was 16 when she met 27-year-old Bono, moved in with her future husband to avoid her mother. The pair married within a few years and had two children together.

Bono set up their business together so that Cher was his employee, which is what allowed him to take money from her in the first place. “To this day,” she noted, “I wish to God I could just ask, ‘Son, at what point, during what day, did you go, ‘Yeah, you know what? I’m going to take her money.’”

“Cher: The Memoir: Part One” is out now.