‘Chicago Med’ Taps Darren Barnet and Sarah Ramos as Series Regulars for Season 10

“Chicago Med” enlisted “Never Have I Ever” Darren Barnet and “The Bear” actress Sarah Ramos to join the cast of the NBC medical drama.

Barnet and Ramos will board the NBC procedural as series regulars when “Chicago Med” returns for Season 10 this fall, joining existing cast members S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, Jessy Schram, Steven Weber and Luke Mitchell. Barnet is set to play Dr. John Frost and Ramos will be playing Dr. Caitlin Lenox.

The new additions follow the exit of series regular Dominic Rains, who has played emergency room surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel since Season 5. It’s unclear whether Rains will return for a guest star role in the upcoming season.

“Chicago Med” co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider also departed their responsibilities after nine seasons earlier this spring, explaining they “feel it’s time for [them] to move on and explore other possibilities.” Allen MacDonald replaced the duo as showrunner for the upcoming season.

Best known for starring as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Netflix series “Never Have I Ever,” Barnet has also appeared in “Anyone but You” opposite Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, as well as “Gran Turismo,” “Road House” and “Love Hard.” When it comes to voice acting, he has credits in “Blue Eyed Samurai,” “Skull Island,” “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory,” “Summit of the Gods” and “Sumarai Rabbit.”

Ramos can be seen in “The Bear,” “Parenthood,” “Winning Time,” “Babylon” and “The Boy Downstairs.” The actress, writer and director also wrote, starred in and directed the web series “City Girl,” wrote and starred opposite Chris Messina in 2021 Audible Original erotic thriller “Zaddy,” which she is adapting to a feature film, and directed an episode of Disney+ docuseries “Marvel 616.”

The “Chicago” franchise has also added several actors to its other series, including Dermot Mulroney, who will play Chief Dom Pascal in “Chicago Fire.” Mulroney will take the baton after Eamonn Walker, who played Battalion Chief Wallace Boden since the show’s start, exited as a series regular after 12 seasons.

Barnet is repped by Paradigm, 111 Media and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, McGinnis, Ryan. Ramos is represented as Echo Lake Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, “Chicago Med” is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Allen MacDonald, Stephen Hootstein and Peter Jankowski.

“Chicago Med” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.