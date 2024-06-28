‘Chicago Med’ Star Dominic Rains to Exit After 5 Seasons

Dominic Rains is exiting NBC’s “Chicago Med” as a series regular in Season 10.

It is unclear whether the actor, who has portrayed emergency room surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel since Season 5 of the medical drama, will make a guest star appearance.

The news comes after the show’s Season 9 finale hinted at Marcel’s exit after he lost a young patient during surgery, which later lead to the death of the boy’s father by suicide. The deaths remind Crockett of losing his own daughter to leukemia. Gaffney Chicago Medical Center head Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) encouraged him to take time away to process his emotions.

Rains’ exit comes as the NBC medical drama is going through shifts behind the scenes. Co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider announced their plans to exit the series after nine years, with Allen MacDonald tapped to take over the reins.

The “One Chicago” franchise has also been seeing multiple high-profile cast exits across its three shows, most recently “Chicago Fire” star Eamonn Walker, who announced he’d be leaving the firefighter spin-off after 12 seasons.

“Chicago Med” is created and executive produced by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead.

Executive producers alongside the pair include Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider, who exited their roles as showrunners after Season 9; Stephen Hootstein, Eli Talbert, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Michael Brandt and Peter Jankowski.

The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

Deadline first reported the news of Rains’ exit.