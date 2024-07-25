‘Chicago Fire’ Sets Dermot Mulroney as New Fire Chief for Season 13

Dermot Mulroney has joined “Chicago Fire” Season 13 as the station’s newest fire chief.

Mulroney, who recently starred in Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s “Anyone but You,” will play Chief Dom Pascal in the NBC procedural’s upcoming season. He takes the baton after Eamonn Walker, who played Battalion Chief Wallace Boden since the show’s start, exited as a series regular after 12 seasons.

The decision for Walker’s exit, which was announced in May, came from the actor, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Walker’s character won’t be killed off, and is expected to make appearances in upcoming episodes of “Chicago Fire.” The character had been on a leave of absence for part of Season 12, and returned for the Season 12 finale.

In addition to starring in “Chicago Fire,” Walker’s Battalion Chief also appeared on spin-off series “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.”

This fall, Mulroney will join “Chicago Fire” stars Taylor Kinney, who plays firefighter Kelly Severide, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon. Season 13 is slated to debut September 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC, and will stream the next day on Peacock.

Mulroney is best known for starring in “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “August: Osage County,” “The Family Stone” and the “Scream” franchise, and recently appeared in “Blackwater Lane.” His TV credits include Starz’s upcoming “Hunting Wives,” as well as “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Arrested Development” and “Station 19.”

“Chicago Fire” hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. Dick Wolf serves as an executive producer alongside Andrea Newman, Matt Whitney, Reza Tabrizi and Peter Jankowski.

Mulroney is represented by Paradigm.