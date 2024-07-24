Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis and Michael Peña Join Sarah Snook on Peacock’s ‘All Her Fault’

Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis and Michael Peña have boarded Peacock’s “All Her Fault,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

Lacy (“Apples Never Fall,” “The White Lotus”) joins the Sarah Snook-led series as Peter, while Lillis (“It,” “I Am Not Okay With This”) will play Carrie and Peña (Unstoppable) will play Detective McConville.

In her first role follow HBO’s “Succession,” Snook stars as Marissa, a mother whose son mysteriously disappears after a routine playdate. As Marissa begins the search for her son, the situation unearth the community’s deepest secrets.

The official logline is as follows: “Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Based Andrea Mara’s novel of the same name, “All Her Fault” is created, written and executive produced by Megan Gallagher (“Wolf,” “Suspicion”). Gallagher and Snook serve as executive producers alongside Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Joanna Strevens for Carnival Films (“The Day of the Jackal,” “Lockerbie,” “Downton Abbey”), as well as Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and Christine Sacani. Terry Gould serves as a producer while Mara is an associate producer. The series hails from Carnival Films and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Minkie Spiro (“3 Body Problem,” “Downton Abbey,” “Dead to Me”) is set to direct at least the first episode and is also attached to executive produce.

“All Her Fault” comes months after Lacy starred in Peacock’s “Apples Never Fall,” which also starred Annette Bening, Alison Brie and Sam Neill.

Lacy is represented by Beth Rosner Management, UTA and The Lede Company. Lillis is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Ryan Levine at Jackoway Austen etc and Peña is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360/Rick Genow.