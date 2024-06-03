Sarah Snook has set her first post-“Succession” TV role: She will star in Peacock’s suburban thriller series “All Her Fault,” based on the book of the same name by Andrea Mara.

The Emmy-winning actress will star as lead character Marissa, whose son goes missing under mysterious circumstances.

Snook will also executive produce the series, with Megan Gallagher (who oversaw the 2023 BBC thriller series “Wolf”) serving as writer, creator and fellow EP.

The logline for the series reads: “Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Ave. expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Additional EPs include Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Joanna Strevens for Carnival Films, Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and Christine A. Sacani. Author Mara will also executive produce. Minkie Spiro, whose credits include “3 Body Problem,” is set to direct the first episode and will also executive produce.

The studio is Universal International Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

After wrapping her award-winning role as conflicted Roy sibling Siobhan on “Succession,” Snook starred in London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket production of “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress. She will reprise her portrayal of the enigmatic Oscar Wilde character in a 2025 Broadway production.

Snook is represented by United Talent and Omni Artists Ltd. Her previous film credits include the Netflix thriller “Run Rabbit Run,” the 2023 Apple comedy “The Beanie Bubble,” the 2020 drama “Pieces of a Woman,” the biopics “Steve Jobs” and “The Glass Castle” and the Seth Rogen comedy “An American Pickle.”

Deadline first reported this story.