Chris Evans Sets Marvel Return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ | Exclusive

Chris Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the cast for “Avengers: Doomsday,” the highly anticipated sequel that will also star Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, The Wrap has learned exclusively. Evans will be involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown.

After sunsetting his Steve Rogers character in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Evans recently made a brief MCU return in this summer’s “Deadpool and Wolverine,” but as his character Johnny Storm from Fox’s “Fantastic Four” movies, not as Captain America.

The Russo Brothers, who directed both Evans and Downey Jr. in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” are returning to direct “Avengers: Doomsday” and its direct sequel “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

“Avengers: Doomsday” is slated for release on May 1, 2026.

Evans return to the MCU has long been rumored in fanboy circles, but Marvel declined to comment. The circumstances of his return are of particular interest given that his Steve Rogers character was an old man by the end of “Avengers: Endgame.” But Downey Jr. is returning to Marvel as a Tony Stark variant after his onscreen version of Stark died in “Endgame,” so all options are on the table.

Evans’ team did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Evans last appeared as Captain America in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Anthony Mackie is Captain America in the current iteration of the MCU and he’ll next be seen in the Marvel film “Captain America: Brave New World” opposite Harrison Ford which opens on on Feb. 14, 2025.

Evans first appeared as the super-soldier in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” and reprised the role in the sequels “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War,” in addition to starring in four “Avengers” movies.

Outside of Marvel, Evans also starred in 2019 murder mystery “Knives Out,” the Apple TV+ limited series “Defending Jacob” in 2020, Pixar’s 2022 animated film “Lightyear” and he played villain Lloyd Hansen opposite Ryan Gosling in 2022’s “The Gray Man” directed by the Russo Brothers.

Most recently, Evans starred alongside Emily Blunt in 2023’s “Pain Hustlers” and “Ghosted” a romantic action-comedy with Ana de Armas. Evans can currently be seen in Amazon MGM’s “Red One” opposite Dwayne Johnson.

Evans is repped by CAA, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.