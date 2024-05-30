Chris Hemsworth is in talks to star in Paramount Pictures’ untitled “Transformers/G.I. Joe” crossover film based on the Hasbro toy lines, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto and Don Murphy will produce. Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment will executive produce.

The project is currently seeking writers. The untitled film is the second Hasbro project Hemsworth is boarding as he will be playing Orion Pax in the animated “Transformers One.” The first animated “Transformers” movie in nearly 40 years is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 20.

The untitled new movie will continue the story after last year’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” where Anthony Ramos’ character Noah Diaz was offered a job with G.I. Joe in the film’s post-credit scene.

The “G.I. Joe” IP is currently experiencing a resurgence with Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment, where both the Joes and the Transformers are organically part of the imprint’s new “Energon” universe of comic books. Skybound also recently launched a Kickstarter for a “G.I. Joe” Compendium that got funded in six minutes and has currently raised over $1.3 million dollars.

Hemsworth is no stranger to big IP as he currently stars as Dementus in Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Furiosa” and is best known for playing Thor, one of the core “Avengers” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also starred in the “Extraction” franchise for Netflix.

Deadline first reported the news.