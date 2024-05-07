Mattel Films and Skydance have closed a deal to hire “Extraction” director Sam Hargrave for their upcoming “Matchbox” movie, based on the world of die-cast toy cars. David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper are writing the script.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce along with Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films. “Matchbox” will be overseen by Aimee Rivera for Skydance, and Elizabeth Bassin and Andrew Scannell for Mattel Films.

Plot details have not been revealed.

The Matchbox brand originated in 1953 from die-cast company Lesney Products (which was sold to Mattel in 1997). Their first big hit was a model of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation coach, which sold more than 1 million toy models. The Matchbox car is known for its miniature size and attention to detail, with additional sizes and configurations (including kits) attempted over the years. Eventually the company settled into its current form of tiny die-cast cars in blister packs that can hang on the shelves of toy stores, grocery stores and pharmacies.

Hargrave is a former stuntman and stunt coordinator, whose credits include the “Hunger Games” films, “Captain America: Civil War,” “Atomic Blonde” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He made his feature directorial debut on Netflix’s “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth, which he followed with the sequel “Extraction 2” in 2023.

Coggeshall wrote recent Apple TV+’s “The Family Plan” and the very underrated “Orphan” prequel “Orphan: First Kill,” while Tropper is a novelist and the creator of cult series “Banshee” and “Warrior.” He recently wrote the screenplay for Skydance’s Netflix time travel adventure “The Adam Project.”