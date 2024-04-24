Sidney Clifton, Amy Suh and Cory Bennett Lewis are joining the Mattel Television Studios executive team.

The trio, who will report directly to Mattel TV Studios’ global head Michelle Mendelovitz, will serve as the creative head for animation, the creative head of live action and the head of production, respectively.

The appointments come as Mattel is premiering 16 series and specials this year, with 14 of those currently in production, and more than 30 other series/specials in development. Its animated content slate includes projects based on properties like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Barney, Bob the Builder, Polly Pocket, Thomas the Tank Engine, He-Man, Monster High and more.

Clifton, who has over 20 years of experience as an executive producer and development executive overseeing animated and mixed-media content, most recently served as producer and senior vice president of animation and mixed media at The Jim Henson Company. Before that, she worked in various roles at Deluxe Animation Studios, Riot Games, Bento Box Entertainment and Film Roman Animation. Her credits include “Slumberkins,” Marvel’s animated “Black Panther,” “Me, Eloise!,” “The Happy Elf,” “Hellboy: Sword of Storms,” “Hellboy: Blood and Iron” and Stan Lee’s “The Condor and Mosaic.”

Lewis, a highly experienced television and film producer, most recently served as head of production at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, where she oversaw all aspects of production, visual effects and post-production and was part of the Bad Robot producing team for the the BAFTA and Oscar-winning animated short “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse.” Additionally, she has been a part of worldwide franchises such as “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Jack Ryan” and “Cloverfield,” and also managed and produced projects like “Lovecraft Country” for HBO, “Lisey’s Story” and “Little Voice” for Apple TV+ and “Castle Rock” for Hulu.

Suh most recently served as a senior development executive in co-production development for Amazon Studios, where she worked on upcoming series such as “Noir,” “Silk” and Blumhouse’s “Kay Scarpetta.” She also brought in and spearheaded development for “The Better Sister.” Before that, Suh was a senior executive on the genre development team where she worked on shows like “Paper Girls” and “Night Sky.” Before joining Amazon, Suh was a Sony Pictures Television executive where she worked on scripted drama projects across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, including “Them” and “Party of Five.” Prior to Sony, she worked in international programming at Fox Networks Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sidney, Cory and Amy to Mattel. Their breadth of experience working with top-tier talent across multiple genres and proven expertise creating series for global audiences make them perfectly suited for Mattel Television Studios’ next phase of growth,” Mendelovitz said in a statement. “As we together build a home for best-in-class creators, taking Mattel’s iconic IP to make innovative, inspiring and entertaining television series that reflect the diverse and inclusive world we live in for our multi-generational fans, I look forward to the amazing work this exceptionally talented, female-led studio will do.”