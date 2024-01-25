Anthony Ramos to Lead ‘Bob the Builder’ Animated Feature for Mattel Films

“In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos will star in the title role of “Bob the Builder,” a feature-length animated feature being developed by Mattel Films.

“Bob the Builder” tells the story of Roberto (Ramos) who travels to Puerto Rico for a construction job only to discover the issues affecting the island. According to Mattel Films, “Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”

Felipe Vargas will write the script. Ramos will produce alongside Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of animation and production studio, ShadowMachine that’s responsible for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” and the animated series “BoJack Horseman.” Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina of Nuyorican Productions will co-produce. No director has been announced.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our brilliant partners Anthony Ramos, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, and Felipe Vargas on ‘Bob the Builder,’ our first animated theatrical film. Pairing Anthony and Felipe’s genius vision for the story with ShadowMachine and Nuyorican’s artisan approach will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy,” said President of Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner in a statement.

“For years, Bob the Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world. I’m proud to partner with Mattel Films, ShadowMachine, Nuyorican Productions, and Felipe Vargas to bring this important message to the big screen, adding elements of life that are inspired by my own. A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!” said Ramos.

“Bob the Builder” was a popular British stopmotion children’s show that ran from 1999 to 2009 and followed the titled character as he built things while teaching children about lessons like conflict resolution and teamwork.

“Bob the Builder” continues Mattel Films’ streak of developing features based on their toys, a fervor that has intensified since the release of Warner Bros. “Barbie” last July. Other features in development from Mattel Films include “American Girl,” directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer; the Daniel Kaluuya-starring, A24-esque “Barney;” a “Polly Pocket” movie directed by Lena Dunham; and a movie based on the Magic 8 Ball directed by Jeff Wadlow.

“Hot Wheels,” “Major Matt Mason,” “Masters of the Universe,” “Matchbox,” “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots,” “Thomas & Friends,” “UNO,” “View-Master” and “Wishbone” are also in the offing. Mattel Films is also developing “Christmas Balloon,” touted as a holiday family drama based on an all-new IP.