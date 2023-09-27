Robbie Brenner, who was previously executive producer of Mattel Films, has been named President of Mattel Films. Brenner had a key role in the success this summer of “Barbie” which became the top-grossing movie of the year with over $1.4 billion globally.

Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, said in an official statement: “Robbie joined the company five years ago to bring the vision of Mattel Films to life, collaborating with leading filmmakers to make standout quality movies based on our iconic brands that will resonate in culture and appeal to global audiences. She has done exactly that and so much more, positioning Mattel Films as a key partner for innovative creators, world-class talent, award winning producers, and major studios.”

Mattel has announced a robust, 14-film slate of projects that are currently in active development, including live-action features based on American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View-Master and Wishbone.

Prior to joining Mattel, Brenner secured an Oscar nomination for “Dallas Buyers Club” (which won three Academy Awards, including for the performances by Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto) and produced women’s rights drama “Call Jane” and supernatural romance “The In Between.” Brenner also President of Production at Relativity, where she acquired documentary sensation “Catfish” and oversaw the production of “The Fighter,” “Immortals” and many more.

Brenner said in an official statement: ““Throughout my career, I have always gravitated toward creating important movies that have something to say. Mattel and Ynon have given me the opportunity of a lifetime to unlock a treasure trove of IP and collaborate with some of the greatest actors, auteurs, and studios in the world. I am grateful to all our creative partners and everyone at Mattel for their support and confidence. As we celebrate the overwhelming success of the Barbie movie with our incredible partners and fans, I am even more excited by what’s next for Mattel Films.”